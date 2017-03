Men’s volleyball bounces back from loss in sweep over San Diego Palomar College [View the story "El Camino College men's volelyball team bounces back in sweep over San Diego Palomar College on 3/8/2017" on Storify]...

A six-run sixth inning helps the El Camino baseball team earn a conference win over Chaffey College A breakout sixth inning led the El Camino baseball team to a 7-4 win over Chaffey College on Tuesday.After going scoreless through five innings, the W...

Beach volleyball team is ready for rematch against Cypress College It's like it's 2016 all over again and the El Camino beach volleyball team is off to a hot-start, with all five pairs competing in dominating fashion....