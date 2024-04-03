YouTube
Instagram
X
Facebook
Submit Search
Search
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
El Camino College The Union
Home
News
Police Beat
Crime Map
Arts & Features
Lifestyle
Sports
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Health
Photos
Videos
Warrior Life Magazine
About
Archives
More
El Camino College The Union
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Arts & Features
Videos
Taiko and Haiku: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring through dance and poetry
By
Raphael Richardson
•
April 3, 2024
0
taiko
Los Angeles taiko
student haiku
Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko
El Camino College
cherry blossom festival
haiku
el camino college cherry blossom festival
24th annual Cherry Blossom Festival
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
El Camino Art Gallery honors 'the mother of Los Angeles architecture'
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with boxing instructor
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with U.S. Space Force base commander
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with Spanish and dance professor
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with local musician, singer and artist
Distinguished Women Awardees: 5 questions with student success coordinator
More in Videos
Discovering identity through Black hair
'Fight Night': A knockout event for El Camino's boxing club
Non-traditional students find a home in the Life Experience Club
Movies, music and finals: The Union gets into podcasting
Day in the life of a student bodybuilder
El Camino track and field hurdler thrives in regional and state competitions
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
Facebook
Instagram
X
YouTube
About
Staff
Contact Us
Advertise
Publication Schedule
PDF Archive
Warrior Life Magazine
© 2024 All Rights Reserved •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close