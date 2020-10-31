6 Photos from the Warrior Pantry’s Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

By Maverick Marcellana and Mari Inagaki|October 31, 2020

The El Camino College Warrior pantry held a drive-thru trick-or-treat event on Thursday, Oct 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Parking Lot B, in addition to the usual services provided regularly. Interested attendees had to RSVP a week in advance to partitipate, but everyone driving through the pantry were treated to a spooky display of Halloween spirit. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
David Becerra, a volunteer for the pantry, takes students’ requests for specific items at the pantry while wearing a bloodied lab coat and mask in El Camino College’s Parking Lot B on Thursday, October 29. (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)
Bags of treats for the Warrior Pantry’s drive-thru Trick-or-Treat event at El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 29, fill a chest, waiting to be taken. These are the treats that the pantry gave to the kids with families that RSVP’d to the event when they drove by. They have more in storage in case more people come to the pantry. for food, toys, and treats. (Maverick Marcellana/ The Union)
Kim Cameron stands behind her table lined with pumpkins, a pirate skull, and a basin of hot water and dry ice that produces a foggy effect for the Warrior Pantry’s drive-thru trick-or-treat event at El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 29. The pumpkins represent different aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic: The middle pumpkin has coronavirus and is coughing its sickness while the rest of the pumpkins are wearing masks to protect themselves from the sick pumpkin. (Maverick Marcellana/ The Union)
Amaris Odeja grabs her bag of Halloween treats from the Warrior Pantry’s drive-thru trick-or-treat event in Parking Lot B at El Camino College onThursday, Oct. 29. Odeja says she likes the bag for its cute pumpkin in the center of the bag. (Maverick Marcellana/ The Union)
Ross Miyashiro, Vice-President of Studetn Services, gives a Halloween treat to a kid in the back seat of a car in Parking Lot B at El Camino College on Thursday, Oct. 29, during the Warrior Pantry’s drive-thru trick-or-treat event (Mari Inagaki/ The Union)