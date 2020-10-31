6 Photos from the Warrior Pantry’s Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat

By Maverick Marcellana and Mari Inagaki|October 31, 2020
Top Stories
Photos
Photographers special to The Union asked people around their communities who they'd be voting for in the 2020 presidential election, and why.
...
Columns
What living abroad taught me, from America to Germany
News
Lack of instructional supply budget affects California community colleges
9 photos taking a look around an abandoned campus at night
Editorials
Student Health Services provides wellness resources to students in need during difficult times
Top News
As family honors missing student, questions arise on law enforcement, elected officials
Police and community relations subcommittee will serve to analyze campus police behavior
Warrior Pantry continues to provide students through the pandemic
Students must be educated to make informed votes and have their voices heard
6 photos highlighting ECC community life beyond classes
Community rallies behind ailing family of missing engineering student
El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College
© 2020 All Rights Reserved • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in