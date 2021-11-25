Photos: ECC’s Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event

EL Camino College President Brenda Thames, second from left and Los Angeles County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, fourth from left, pose for a picture with honorees during the Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at ECC. Photos by Jose Tobar/The Union

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, El Camino College, along with L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell’s office, Healing California and the Warrior Pantry hosted the Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event on-campus.

During the event, veterans, ECC students and members of the community were invited to take advantage of a variety of resources and services provided for them free of charge.

Food, clothing, dental and vision care services were provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the Student Services building, along with haircuts, manicures and legal advice.

A number of veterans were honored with an L.A. County certificate recognizing their achievements, sacrifices and efforts.