Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Warriors women’s water polo drops the ball

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeOctober 23, 2025
Warriors attacker Oliva Mozian heading towards the ball at the El Camino Aquatics center on Oct. 22, 2025( Axel Hernandez | The Union)

A goal made in the last twenty seconds sealed Mt. San Antonio College’s win against El Camino College in women’s water polo Wednesday, Oct. 22 in a tense, neck-to-neck match.

The Warriors (4-2) in conference play faced a mounting three-game losing streak after falling short 12-10 against the Mounties move to (5-1) in the conference home game at the Aquatics Center.

Their standings remain unchanged in the South Coast Conference, with Mt. San Antonio in third and El Camino in fourth.

The Mounties looked to end the first period with a 2-1 lead when Warriors attacker Bobbie Waiolama made an unassisted goal that put them in a 2-2 tie.\

“It came in waves, I was good, then it was stressful and then it was good,” Waiolama said after the game. “I mean, we fought hard.

Utility Nathaly Mora made three of the four goals in the second period that put the Mounties in a consistent lead that the Warriors sought to end.

The Warriors picked up the pace during the third period when attacker Olivia Mozian and utility Rileigh Clark made back-to-back goals; meanwhile, utility Lauren Reed made two of the three goals in the fourth period.

By the last minute, the Mounties were leading 11-10, with the potential for the Warriors to end the game on a tie.

The warm, humid air was thick with tension by the last half of the final quarter.

“It must be as hard for them to breathe as it is for us,” referee Michael McMahon said.

With twenty seconds left to go, Mounties attacker Audree Molenrich launched a shot that Waiolama, as goalie, intercepted before the ball slipped past her fingers and landed squarely in the net’s corner.

 

“We started a bit slow, but then we started to pick it up and we started working together as a team,” Moore said. “I’m really proud of us.”

The Warriors fall to (5-8) overall and are set to make an appearance at the Long Beach City College Tournament Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Mounties move to (11-11) on the season putting there record even.

Their last away conference game before the South Coast Conference Championships with be against Long Beach City College Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Hernandez_WATER_102225_EDIT.jpeg
Warriors attacker Olivia Mozian racing towards the ball in a swim off against Mounties attacker Jessica Luna at the El Camino Aquatics Center. Oct. 22, 2025 (Axel Hernandez |The Union)
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
El Camino College's middle blocker Amiekal Looney hammers a kill in an attack while East Los Angeles' defense tries to block in a game on Oct. 17. (Katie Dang | The Union)
Career highs extend women’s volleyball winning streak to three games
El Camino running back Damonte Bias breaks off a 57-yard rushing touchdown. Bias breaks a 27-year-old school record with an impressive 266 rushing yards. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Rushing record broken 27 years later helps Warriors football edge Comets
Warriors men's soccer coach Michael Jacobson earned his 100th career win on Tuesday, Sept. 23 against the LA Mission Eagles. Jacobson was hired in 2018 he's led the team to a 95-22-18 overall record with a 35-9-10 conference mark. In 2023 he lead to the team to a state title going 24-1-0. (Philip Kozel- Lopez | The Union)
Coach for El Camino's men's soccer team reaches 100th career win
El Camino College Warriors outside hitter Yasmine Itani jumps up for a hit while two LA Harbor Seahawks attempt to block on Friday, Oct. 10 in the ECC gymnasium. El Camino College secured 3 of the 5 sets. The Warriors Womens Volleyball team will play Compton College next, on Wednesday, Oct 15 at ECC.Juan Carlos Cardoso | The Union) Photo credit: Juan Carlos Cardoso
Women's volleyball snaps four game losing due to shutout victory against Seahawks
El Camino College attacker No. 11 Olivia Mozian prepares to serve during a home game against Chaffey College on Wednesday, Oct. 1. The Warriors would go on to win 8-5 in their third conference game of the season. (Lillian Yamada | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo team widens Chaffey College's losing streak
Murdock Stadium's scoreboard sits blank during the day at El Camino College on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The Penn State Nittany Lions football team from Pennsylvania State University practiced at the stadium Friday, Oct. 3, ahead of its match against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
No. 7 ranked Penn State football prepares at El Camino College for Big Ten matchup
More in Sports
Nike trucks set up with gear for a commercial shoot at El Camino College's South Gym on Friday, Sept. 3. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Nike films fall advertising campaign in El Camino's South Gym
El Camino College new basketball coach Megan Hanson in the ECC North Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 10. The Warriors women basketball will play their first game on Thursday, Oct. 30 against Saddleback College. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Spinning full circle: Women's basketball coach scores her biggest goal yet
Murdock Stadium's stands sit empty during the day Tuesday, Sept. 30, at El Camino College. Beginning spring semester 2026, a women's flag football program will join the other two sports — football and track and field — played at the stadium. Jeffrey Baumunk, interim dean of Kinesiology and Athletics at ECC, said the program will begin as a club sport before transitioning to a competitive team recognized by the California Community College Athletic Association. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
Women's flag football program to be offered at El Camino College
(L-R) San Bernardino Valley Wolverine forward Victor Gutierrez shields the ball from El Camino Warrior defender Noah Edwards at the ECC Athletics Field on Friday, Sept. 26. El Camino suffered its second loss of the season with a 2-0 defeat to SBVC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
No. 4 ranked Warriors men's soccer falls to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College
Quarterback Evan Tomich of El Camino strolls in for touchdown in a 52-35 win against Chaffey at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 20. (Donovan Harris | The Union) Photo credit: Donovan Harris
Warriors football team's steam rises past Chaffey College Panthers
(L-R) East LA utility Magaly Melgar tries to block El Camino utility Alyssa Mack as she attempts to shoot in the ECC Aquatics Center on Wednesday, Sept. 17. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors women’s water polo muzzles Huskies
More in Water Polo
El Camino College Women's water polo attacker Olivia Mozian attempts to steal Los Angeles Valley College Monarchs players ball in game on Wednesday, Sep. 10, 2025 in the ECC aquatics center. Warriors lose 19-10 in their season's opening game. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Warriors women's water polo falls to undefeated Monarchs in home opener
The Warriors beat the Panthers,11-6 in a South Coast Conference water polo showdown. Rio Hondo mini tournament is next
ECC Warriors beats Chaffey Panthers 13-9 in final water polo conference match
El Camino College men's water polo attacker Adian Morvice attempts to block Rio Hondo College attacker Jacob Ayala in front of the goal post during their game on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the ECC pool. The Warriors clinched their first playoff berth since 1993. Jaime Solis/ The Union
ECC men's water polo team clinches first playoff berth in 26 years
ECC goalie Brandon Soto rise out of the water to parry a shot during the ECC-Chaffey men's water polo game at the ECC swimming pool on Monday, Oct, 8. ECC lost the game by a score of 18-11. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan
EC men's water polo plays catch-up with Chaffey College at home
Sonni Garcia sets up to take a shot during the ECC vs Chaffey College water polo match at the ECC swimming pool on Monday, Oct. 8. Garcia scored 3 goals, but ECC lost the match 17-4. Photo credit: Jack Kan
Lady Warriors score four goals in water polo loss to Chaffey College