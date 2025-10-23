Warriors women’s water polo drops the ball

A goal made in the last twenty seconds sealed Mt. San Antonio College’s win against El Camino College in women’s water polo Wednesday, Oct. 22 in a tense, neck-to-neck match.

The Warriors (4-2) in conference play faced a mounting three-game losing streak after falling short 12-10 against the Mounties move to (5-1) in the conference home game at the Aquatics Center.

Their standings remain unchanged in the South Coast Conference, with Mt. San Antonio in third and El Camino in fourth.

The Mounties looked to end the first period with a 2-1 lead when Warriors attacker Bobbie Waiolama made an unassisted goal that put them in a 2-2 tie.\

“It came in waves, I was good, then it was stressful and then it was good,” Waiolama said after the game. “I mean, we fought hard.

Utility Nathaly Mora made three of the four goals in the second period that put the Mounties in a consistent lead that the Warriors sought to end.

The Warriors picked up the pace during the third period when attacker Olivia Mozian and utility Rileigh Clark made back-to-back goals; meanwhile, utility Lauren Reed made two of the three goals in the fourth period.

By the last minute, the Mounties were leading 11-10, with the potential for the Warriors to end the game on a tie.

The warm, humid air was thick with tension by the last half of the final quarter.

“It must be as hard for them to breathe as it is for us,” referee Michael McMahon said.

With twenty seconds left to go, Mounties attacker Audree Molenrich launched a shot that Waiolama, as goalie, intercepted before the ball slipped past her fingers and landed squarely in the net’s corner.

“We started a bit slow, but then we started to pick it up and we started working together as a team,” Moore said. “I’m really proud of us.”

The Warriors fall to (5-8) overall and are set to make an appearance at the Long Beach City College Tournament Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Mounties move to (11-11) on the season putting there record even.

Their last away conference game before the South Coast Conference Championships with be against Long Beach City College Wednesday, Oct. 29.