Warriors women’s water polo team widens Chaffey College’s losing streak

Despite losing 17-7 to the El Camino College Warriors men’s water polo team earlier that day, the Chaffey College Panthers were in high spirits as they took their seats, front row center, in the bleachers.

Clad in matching grey team shirts emblazoned with snarling black panthers, thirteen members of the Chaffey College men’s water polo team became a cheer section for their counterparts on the women’s team.

“Of course, we want to support our women’s team, we love them,” Panther’s center forward Vincent Garibay said, before adding that there was a two and a half hour drive back to Chaffey.

Despite the encouragement, the Panthers women’s water polo team went home with their seventh straight loss of the season during their away game against the El Camino College Warriors at the Aquatics Center on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

“We’re just trying to find ourselves, but right now we’re having a pretty good start,” Panthers’ coach Jordan Ellis said at halftime. “El Camino is a great competitor so far right now.”

In the end, the Warriors women’s water polo clung onto a 8-5 victory, earning them their third conference win of the season.

The first period, which began 15 minutes earlier than its scheduled 4:30 start time, was filled with the men’s team’s whoops and words of encouragement as Panthers driver/attacker Elise Camarena and driver/attacker Sarah Alexander shut off the Warriors with a 2-0 lead.

With one minute left of gameplay, an exclusion and a powerplay gave Warriors attacker Monica Sanchez the opportunity to make their first goal.

This was immediately followed up by attacker Olivia Mozian, with Sanchez assisting, who ended the first period with a 2-2 tie.

Three more goals made by utility Lauren Reed and Mozian put the Warriors at a steady 5-3 lead, while Panthers driver/ attacker Kaylee Pfalmer eked out a goal with four seconds left in the second period.

The Warriors lead was supported by goalkeeper Carleigh Clark’s strong defense, with eight out of 13 saves made.

“There’s really not much to say, I played it like I would any other game, I did my best,” Clark said.

In total, the Panthers attempted 30 shots over the course of an hour and ten minutes compared to the 19 made by the Warriors.

Reed and Mozian, with assistance from utility Francesca Pinillos and attacker Bobbie Waiolama, steadied that gap with at least a three point lead.

Over the roar pulsating from the bleachers and punctuated by chants of “Let’s go Sarah,” the Panthers attempted to close that gap in the last minute of game play with goals made by Alexander, with an assist by Ani Babayan in the last play, in the third and fourth periods.

“We had a little bit of a slow start,” Warriors coach Shelby Haroldson said. “But we still have plenty of time left in our season and we’re looking forward to the rest of our conference.”

The Warriors are set to defend their newly minted two-game streak as they head into their next conference match against the Falcons at Cerritos College on Wednesday, Oct. 8.