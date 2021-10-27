ECC Warriors beats Chaffey Panthers 13-9 in final water polo conference match

The El Camino College Warriors men’s water polo team played against Chaffey College Panthers on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Santa Monica Swim Center, defeating the Panthers 13-9.

The game marked their final conference game of the season placing them at number five for their upcoming tournament against Rio Hondo College set for Thursday, Nov. 4, at Mt. San Antonio College.

Sophomore attacker Cole Allyn scored 9 out of the 13 goals while freshman utility Zackary Johnson scored two goals followed by freshman utility Aidan Gutierrez and freshman utility Matheus Trefilio who each scored once.

Trefilio was also credited with four assists and freshman goalkeeper, Gary Bellingham made 13 saves against the Panthers.

“I think it went great,” Allyn said. “I felt we had a lot of defensive setbacks but in total I think we managed to get the ball to me a lot and I got a lot of goals. So I was pretty happy about it.”