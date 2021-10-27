ECC Warriors beats Chaffey Panthers 13-9 in final water polo conference match

By Jose Tobar|October 27, 2021

The El Camino College Warriors men’s water polo team played against Chaffey College Panthers on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Santa Monica Swim Center, defeating the Panthers 13-9.

The game marked their final conference game of the season placing them at number five for their upcoming tournament against Rio Hondo College set for Thursday, Nov. 4, at Mt. San Antonio College.

Sophomore attacker Cole Allyn scored 9 out of the 13 goals while freshman utility Zackary Johnson scored two goals followed by freshman utility Aidan Gutierrez and freshman utility Matheus Trefilio who each scored once.

Trefilio was also credited with four assists and freshman goalkeeper, Gary Bellingham made 13 saves against the Panthers.

“I think it went great,” Allyn said. “I felt we had a lot of defensive setbacks but in total I think we managed to get the ball to me a lot and I got a lot of goals. So I was pretty happy about it.”

El Camino College men’s water polo, utility, Evan Diaz, blocks an incoming shot from Chaffey Panthers’ center forward during their last conference game at Santa Monica College Swim Center on Friday, Oct. 22. The Warriors defeated the Panthers 13-9.
El Camino College men’s water polo utility, Evan Diaz, blocks an incoming shot from Chaffey Panthers’ center forward during their last conference game at Santa Monica College Swim Center on Friday, Oct. 22.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers 13-9. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
El Camino College Warriors’ Attacker, Cole Allyn, shoots against the Chaffey Panthers during the men’s water polo match at Santa Monica College. Allyn led the Warriors into their final 13-9 win in the conference match with nine goals on Friday, Oct. 22.
El Camino College Warriors’ sophomore attacker, Cole Allyn, shoots against the Chaffey Panthers during the men’s water polo match at Santa Monica College, leading the Warriors into their final 13-9 win in the conference match with nine goals on Friday, Oct. 22. “I felt we had a lot of defensive set backs,” Allyn said. “But in total, we got the ball to me a lot and managed to get a lot of goals.” Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Warriors’ goalie, Gary Bellingham, center, Gets ready to stop a shot by the Chaffey Panthers during their last conference match last Friday. Bellingham saved 13 shots against the Panthers. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Warriors’ goalie, Gary Bellingham, center,
gets ready to stop a shot by the Chaffey Panthers during their last conference match Friday, Oct. 22. Bellingham saved 13 shots against the Panthers. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Warriors’ utility, Zackary Johnson tries to retrieve the ball while closely followed by a Chaffey Panthers opponent on Friday, Oct. 22. During their final conference game at the Santa Monica Swim Center Johnson scored a goal that contributed to the Warriors’ win. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
Warriors’ utility, Zackary Johnson tries to retrieve the ball while closely followed by a Chaffey Panthers opponent on Friday, Oct. 22.
ECC Warriors attempt to block a pass by a Chaffey Panther during the final conference match on Friday, Oct. 22.
ECC Warriors attempt to block a pass by a Chaffey Panther during the final conference match on Friday, Oct. 22.
ECC Warriors men’s water polo team listen to coach Noah Rubke’s instructions before the final conference game against the Chaffey Panthers at the Santa Monica Swim Center on Friday, Oct. 22. The Warriors who defeated the Panthers 13-9, seeded fifth and will face off against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners in their first round of tournaments on Thursday. Nov. 4.
ECC Warriors men’s water polo team listen to coach Noah Rubke’s instructions before the final conference game against the Chaffey Panthers at the Santa Monica Swim Center on Friday, Oct. 22. The Warriors who defeated the Panthers 13-9, seeded fifth and will face off against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners in their first round of tournaments on Thursday. Nov. 4. “It was great because, they’ve been working really hard,” Rubke said. “We’ve had a lot of close games that unfortunately we’ve lost and so it was great to have them see themselves get a win.”
After defeating the Chaffey Panthers in their final conference game on Friday, Oct. 22, the El Camino Warriors men’s water polo team will move on to their first tournament round against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners in November. The Warriors were seeded at No. 5. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union
After defeating the Chaffey Panthers in their final conference game on Friday, Oct. 22, the El Camino Warriors men’s water polo team will move on to their first tournament round against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners in November. The Warriors were seeded at No. 5. Photo by Jose Tobar/The Union