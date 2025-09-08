Warriors football squeezes out win against Cougars

El Camino College’s football team won its second home game of the season in a close match against the College of the Canyons at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6.

Facing third down, quarterback Andrew Maushardt delivered a critical play connecting with receiver Tristen Thomas on a 34-yard line pass to give the Warriors breathing room.

Late in the third quarter, the Cougars struggled offensively, losing a yard on the first play before throwing an interception to the Warriors’ Anthony Delguidice, who returned it to the 12-yard line.

The Warriors quickly capitalized on the action, with Warriors running back Azeon Nelson scoring a touchdown two plays later to extend the lead to 17–3.

The game ended 17-13, marking the Warriors’ second straight win over the Cougars. Last season’s matchup between the teams ended in a nail biter with the Warriors pulling a 27-26 win.

“Play with heart, play with passion, play for each other, and good things will happen,” Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim said.

Cougars coach Ted Iacenda said the Warriors are very tough to go against.

“They’re a well-coached, very talented, disciplined team,” Iacenda said.

Both teams started out slow, only combining for six points during the first half, as the defense from both teams came to play.

Warriors kicker Christian Miranda converted a 34-yard field goal to score on the opening drive, putting three points on the board during the first quarter.

Both teams maintained a score of 3-3 for a while, leaving them motivated to go harder in the next three quarters.

Cougars linebacker Datavius Bledsoe was optimistic with how the start would set them up further in the game.

“It’s three and three, but it’s still zero and zero, we want to keep them to zero points, not trying to be complacent and just trying to keep a positive mindset,” Bledsoe said.

As the Cougars began their push to get back into the game, their drive starting in the third quarter stood out as a turning point in momentum, both for what they accomplished and what they ultimately left on the table.

The team appeared ready to seize the momentum but a red zone fumble and two incomplete passes, one well-defended by Warriors defensive lineman Dayton Norris, stalled the drive, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

Warriors running back Jaden Moore managed to gain a modest 3 yards on the ground, bringing the ball to the 21-yard line.

Warriors receiver Mark Barker said the Warriors could improve by following their game plan more effectively.

“Right now, we’re kind of hurting ourselves, so if we execute better and execute at 100%, we can come out with a win”, Barker said.

The Warriors move to (2-0) on the season and will face the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties (2-0) on the road Saturday, Sept. 13. at 6 p.m.