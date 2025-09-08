The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Warriors football squeezes out win against Cougars

Byline photo of Keandra Lee
By Keandra LeeSeptember 8, 2025
Sophomore running back Azeon Nelson of El Camino College celebrates after making a 7-yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Azeon and the Warriors went on to win the game 17-13 over No. 20 College of the Canyons. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

El Camino College’s football team won its second home game of the season in a close match against the College of the Canyons at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6.

Facing third down, quarterback Andrew Maushardt delivered a critical play connecting with receiver Tristen Thomas on a 34-yard line pass to give the Warriors breathing room.

Late in the third quarter, the Cougars struggled offensively, losing a yard on the first play before throwing an interception to the Warriors’ Anthony Delguidice, who returned it to the 12-yard line.

The Warriors quickly capitalized on the action, with Warriors running back Azeon Nelson scoring a touchdown two plays later to extend the lead to 17–3.

The game ended 17-13, marking the Warriors’ second straight win over the Cougars. Last season’s matchup between the teams ended in a nail biter with the Warriors pulling a 27-26 win.

Sophomore defensive back AJ Anunay of El Camino gets the pass breakup against College of the Canyons wide receiver Cole Crawford at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Anunay had two pass breakups to end the game. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Sophomore defensive back AJ Anunay of El Camino College gets the pass breakup against College of the Canyons wide receiver Cole Crawford at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Anunay had two pass breakups to end the game. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

“Play with heart, play with passion, play for each other, and good things will happen,” Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim said.

Cougars coach Ted Iacenda said the Warriors are very tough to go against.

“They’re a well-coached, very talented, disciplined team,” Iacenda said.

Both teams started out slow, only combining for six points during the first half, as the defense from both teams came to play.

Warriors kicker Christian Miranda converted a 34-yard field goal to score on the opening drive, putting three points on the board during the first quarter.

Both teams maintained a score of 3-3 for a while, leaving them motivated to go harder in the next three quarters.

Sophomore running back Jaden Moore of El Camino stiff-arms a defender for a 21-yard gain to seal the win for the Warriors at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Moore led the game in rushing yards with an impressive 154 yards on 19 carries. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Sophomore running back Jaden Moore of El Camino College stiff-arms a defender for a 21-yard gain to seal the win for the Warriors at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6. Moore led the game in rushing yards with an impressive 154 yards on 19 carries. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)

Cougars linebacker Datavius Bledsoe was optimistic with how the start would set them up further in the game.

“It’s three and three, but it’s still zero and zero, we want to keep them to zero points, not trying to be complacent and just trying to keep a positive mindset,” Bledsoe said.

As the Cougars began their push to get back into the game, their drive starting in the third quarter stood out as a turning point in momentum, both for what they accomplished and what they ultimately left on the table.

Warriors corner Anthony Delguidice gets the interception
Warriors corner Anthony Delguidice gets the interception in the third quarter to give the team the ball back. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

The team appeared ready to seize the momentum but a red zone fumble and two incomplete passes, one well-defended by Warriors defensive lineman Dayton Norris, stalled the drive, forcing them to settle for a field goal.

Warriors defense comes up with the stop on the Cougars after cornerback AJ Anunay gets the interception (Taheem Lewis | The Union)
Warriors defense comes up with the stop on the College of the Canyon Cougars after cornerback AJ Anunay gets the interception at Murdock Stadium on Sept. 6.(Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Warriors running back Jaden Moore managed to gain a modest 3 yards on the ground, bringing the ball to the 21-yard line.

Warriors receiver Mark Barker said the Warriors could improve by following their game plan more effectively.

“Right now, we’re kind of hurting ourselves, so if we execute better and execute at 100%, we can come out with a win”, Barker said.

The Warriors move to (2-0) on the season and will face the Mt. San Antonio College Mounties (2-0) on the road Saturday, Sept. 13. at 6 p.m.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
Warriors middle blocker Amiekal Looney jumps for an attack in their match against Orange Coast College at the ECC Gymnasium on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Looney led the Warriors with 5 K's in their 0-3 loss to OCC. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
El Camino's women's volleyball falls to undefeated Orange Coast College
El Camino College Warriors' midfielder Bella Phelps (right) battles it out against Mustang's midfielder Angelina Ramos for control of the ball during a women's soccer game against Norco on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Despite an effort to make another goal, ECC would go on to tie 1-1 with Norco. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Warriors women's soccer team ends in draw with Mustangs
El Camino running back Jaden Moore avoids the contact and gets the 16 yard rushing touchdown at Murdock Stadium on Aug. 30. Moore and the Warriors went on the beat Santa Barbara Community College 68-6. (Ryan Hirabayashi | The Union)
Warriors football dominates in home opener against Vaqueros
An El Camino College quarterback drops back to pass during its spring football game that took place on Wednesday, May 29 at Featherstone Field. The spring football game was an event held by the football program to showcase the work and talent the team has been working on during the off-season. El Camino will be on the road for its season opener against Southwestern College in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino spring football sets the stage for the fall season
El Camino College Board of Trustees members Trisha Murakawa, Katherine Steinbroner Maschler, Brett C.S. Roberts, Nilo Vega Michelin, Clifford Numark and student trustee Connor Lai attend the May 20 Board of Trustees meeting in the Administration Building. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
Warriors outperform non-athletes academically, reports show
The El Camino Warriors celebrate after winning a point against the Pasadena City College Lancers at the ECC Gym Complex on Friday, Sept. 16. The Warriors won their first conference match after going 0-7 at the beginning of their season. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Warriors shock Pasadena City with first win in women’s volleyball conference opener
More in Football
Running back Azeon Nelson bulldozes his way towards the goal line during El Camino College's spring scrimmage at Featherstone Field on Friday, May 30. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Spring football showcases speed, physicality in high-energy game
From left to right: El Camino's Joshua Lorick (11), Marceese Yetts (1), and Bray Weems (18) celebrate a touchdown at Featherstone Field in Torrance during the 2nd quarter in a non-conference game against San Bernardino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 24. El Camino defeated San Bernardino 52-18, and will play on the road against Fullerton on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Fullerton District Stadium at 6 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors dominate San Bernardino in one-sided football game
El Camino football coach Kenneth Talanoa sits in the stands at Featherstone Field at the El Camino College campus in Torrance on Monday, May 16. Talanoa will be entering his 21st season as the defensive line coach. He has been a part of Warrior football not only as a coach, but also played for the late John Featherstone in the early 90s. Additionally, he was inducted into the El Camino football Hall of Fame and named to the 1990s All-Decade team. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
Football Coach Transcends the Game
ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos
ECC Warriors freshman defensive back Michael Sams covers a receiver in a National Central Division matchup against Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Featherstone Field. The Warriors lost to the Tigers 34-27, and will play their final road game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 6 to take on Chaffey. Photos by Greg Fontanilla/The Union
ECC Warriors’ lose to the Riverside Tigers 34-27 at home game
El Camino and Ventura fans bundles up in the stands of Murdock Stadium waiting for the start of the fourth quarter of the ECC home football game Saturday, Sept. 18. The score was 23 El Camino Warriors 44 Ventura Pirates at the fourth quarter. (Armando Rodriguez/ The Union)
El Camino Warriors lose first home game back on campus
More in Sports
El Camino College Warriors softball pitcher Lexi Ramirez celebrates with her team after throwing a strikeout to win the game against the Orange Coast College Pirates during Game 3 of the 3C2A Championships at West Valley College on May 16 in Saratoga, Calif. ECC won 10-8, advancing to play Palomar College on Saturday, May 17. (Vincent Lombardo | The Union)
Warriors sports teams finish spring 2025 season with awards, championship wins
(Photo courtesy of the El Camino College Athletics Department)
Memorial to honor a former El Camino athletics director
Out-of-state and international athletes enroll in sports programs at California Community Colleges
El Camino celebrates 32nd Annual Athletics Hall of Fame inductees
Championships and walk-offs: El Camino utility hitter Savanna Kastigar talks all about softball
CJ Arnold works to help student-athletes in all sports succeed at El Camino