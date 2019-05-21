Houston Texans sign former El Camino wide receiver

Correction May 21, 3:57 p.m.: A grammatical error was fixed.

The Houston Texans of the National Football League announced the signing of former El Camino College Warrior and undrafted wide receiver Floyd Allen through their public relations Twitter account on Monday, May 20.

Warriors football coach Gifford Lindheim said he was thrilled about his former player’s new opportunity with the Texans.

“He’s a talented guy,” Lindheim said. “I think when the organization watches how hard he works and how much he cares, they are going to have the same feelings towards him that we do at El Camino.”

Allen, a Houston, Texas native, attended high school at Nimitz where he played wide receiver and quarterback for the school’s football team before graduating in 2014.

Allen attended EC in 2016 and played in two games for the Warriors that season, totaling three receptions for 40 yards while registering one tackle and assisting two others on defense.

After attending El Camino, Allen transferred to the University of Mississippi in 2017 and continued his football career.

The Union attempted to reach Allen for comment but he was was not immediately available.

Allen took to Twitter to personally announce the news.