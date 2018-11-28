Q&A with EC linebacker Quinn Perry

Quinn Perry is a do-it-all linebacker/punter for the Warriors. He has recorded 61 tackles and five sacks so far this season, while also averaging 39.5 yards per punt.

When did you start playing football?

“I started playing when I was 6 for the Santa Monica Vikings. I originally started out playing offensive line, just because of my size and it wasn’t really strategic back then. My coach was from England and he recruited me to play for his rugby team and I played so long that I became a good enough player to play for team USA.”

What has been your best memory playing at EC?

“This whole season has been an amazing memory. Beating teams we haven’t beaten in years, becoming conference champions, along with bringing home a rivalry trophy that will have our year on it forever will be special.”

How do you balance your schedule, being a student and athlete?

“Balancing the schedule is one of the biggest tasks because you can be the #1 athlete in the country and have all the scholarships, but if you’re one credit short nobody will take you because of our grades. Our coach has a mandatory rule of two hours a week spent in the learning resource center working on homework while were on campus. I’m normally in there more than 8 hours every week working on homework and extra credit.”

If you could be any animal, what would it be?

“I could see myself as a lion, due to the fact that I like to be a leader by example. I may not be the most vocal leader, but I lead by action. I like to set the tempo and the bar with whatever it may be on or off the field.”

What is your favorite restaurant and whats your go-to order from there?

“My favorite restaurant has got to be Chick-Fil-A, and I order the chicken tenders with a lemonade.”