Football team became its own worst enemy in loss to Mt. San Antonio

The Mounties converted three Cole Klayman interceptions into 13 points en route to beating the Warriors 32-12 at the Covina District Field.

“As a competitor, I feel like I didn’t do enough to win the game,” said Klayman.

Saturday’s National Central Conference (NCC) matchup saw the Mt. San Antonio Mounties (4-2, 1-1) v.s. the EC Warriors (4-2, 1-1) had the makings of great heavyweight fight, but instead of a shootout or slugfest, it turned to be lopsided loss for the Warriors.

It wasn’t just on the offensive side of the ball for Warriors, the defense struggled as well giving up over 561 yards of total offense to the Mounties. Including 256 yards on the ground.

The Mounties were able to hold the No. 2 ranked offense in NCC to a season low 18 points.

“We weren’t consistent enough, we weren’t sharp tonight and we did not play our best game tonight,” said Head coach Gifford Lindheim.

The defense only gave up three field goals in the first half, as the Warriors went into the locker room down by six.

“Turnovers and not converting in the redzone that really hurt us early,” said Lindheim.

The Warriors’ defense yielded another 13 points in the third quarter, while the offense continued to struggle, failing to put any points on the board.

Early in the fourth quarter, Klayman hit wide receiver Damien Bernard for a 77-yard touchdown, bringing the Warriors within 11 points.

“I just tried to spark my team and get some momentum going and put some points on the board,” said Bernard.

However it was too little, too late. On the ensuing drive for the Warriors, Klayman threw his third pick of the night which all but sealed the victory for the Mounties.

“You gotta have a short memory as quarterback,” Klayman said. “If you make a mistake you gotta come back firing.”

Despite the loss, the Warriors are in contention to win the NCC title, but it won’t be easy because up next is the undefeated Riverside Tigers and NCC leading rusher quarterback Vic Viramontes.

“Right now we need to get back to our fundamentals, not cut corners, pay attention to detail and come out and compete against Riverside.” added Lindheim.