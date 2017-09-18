The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Fall Sports, Football, Sports, Top Stories

El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated

By Dmitri HansenSeptember 18, 2017

Freshman+quarterback+Jerman+Gotoy+rings+the+El+Camino+bell+after+his+leaping+touchdown+against+Grossmont.+Photo+credit%3A+Dmitri+Hansen
Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy rings the El Camino bell after his leaping touchdown against Grossmont. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy rings the El Camino bell after his leaping touchdown against Grossmont. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy rings the El Camino bell after his leaping touchdown against Grossmont. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A leaping touchdown by Jerman Gotoy in the fourth quarter was the exclamation point in a dominant El Camino victory against Grossmont on Saturday, Sept. 16.

ECC showed a lot of heart, grit and offense in their 58-23 victory against the Griffins. They allowed more points in this game than they have their past two games, but that didn’t stop the Warriors.

Run out

El Camino players run out of their tunnel five minutes prior to gametime against Grossmont College. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

It started with a slip up on defense by EC, which allowed freshman wide receiver Mykil Steen of Grossmont College to speed to the end zone and give the Griffins the early lead.

It was the first time that the Warriors were trailing in a game this season. Freshman quarterback Cole Klayman helped bring his team back into the game by going 12-for-16 for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the victory and a good game, Klayman knows he has to work on some things to be a better quarterback.

“There’s always the little things you can improve on throughout. I missed some things,” Klayman said. “The thing that matters is that we were able to persevere. It’s the way you battle through those mistakes and still come out victorious.”

Two freshman wide receivers, Trevon Clark and Stephon Robinson caught two touchdowns each. All four touchdown passes were from Klayman.

Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy had an OK day, throwing 4-for-10 for 64 yards, and adding a leaping touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I was running towards the end zone, I see there was a clear road. My receiver blocked the safety,” Gotoy said. “The corner(back) was there and I see that he was flat-footed and he was getting lower towards my legs, so I felt like I should just leap.”

Gotoy Bell

Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy rings the El Camino bell after his leaping touchdown against Grossmont. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

During the third quarter of the game, freshman offensive lineman Jacob Scruggs went down and didn’t get up. Trainers were at his side in seconds, but it took a couple minutes for him to get on his feet.

Kneel

El Camino players kneel for their teammate, Jacob Scruggs, who was being helped by the trainers. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

“We’ll go ahead and take a look at him in the training room and see where we’re at with him,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said. “We’ll assess what we got and get a report as soon as we can.”

Despite starting the season undefeated through three games, the EC special teams and running back coach Cordell Landers liked that the Griffins were able to score against a stout EC defense.

“I like that our kids came back hungry and fought,” coach Landers said. “I think it was pretty good for us to get a game like this before we go into our conference (games).”

Brumfield touchdown

Sophomore running back Torrance Brumfield on his way to scoring his first touchdown of the game against Grossmont. Photo credit: Dmitri Hansen

The Warriors will play Saddleback College next Saturday, Sept. 23 on the road. It will be their first home game of the season.

“Every year they’re one of the best football programs in Southern California,” EC head coach Lindheim said. “For us it’s a measuring stick, to see where we are.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: ,

Other stories filed under Fall Sports

El Camino women’s volleyball loses to Bakersfield

El Camino women’s volleyball fell short on Wednesday, Sept. 13 game against the Bakersfield Renegades in the South Gym.The Warriors lost the mat...

El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta
El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta
Women’s water polo lose home opener against Cerritos

The game did not start well for the El Camino women’s water polo team (0-1) as Cerritos had gained a nine-point lead during the first quarter of...

EC football dominates Moorpark in home opener

The El Camino football team (2-0) maintained a dynamic pace throughout the game offensively and defensively in their home opener against Moorpark (1-1...

Women’s soccer struggle to create offense against Fullerton

Lack of communication and unfamiliarity led to the El Camino women's soccer team (0-3-0) to struggle in the first of back-to-back games at home.In the...

Other stories filed under Football

EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team

Thirty years ago on Sept. 9, the 1987 El Camino College Warriors won the National Championship. "That's the standard, that's the pinnacle, that's t...

Former El Camino quarterback will be at Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl week gives fans a chance to get to know players on both teams playing in the championship game. One player on the Atlanta Falcons practice ...

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
Longtime El Camino football coach retires after 35 years
Longtime El Camino football coach retires after 35 years
Up next for football: Today vs. Long Beach City College

The El Camino College football team is coming off a come-from-behind 29-20 conference win over Chaffey College last week. Freshman kicker Santiago Ara...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated