El Camino football overwhelm Grossmont to remain undefeated

A leaping touchdown by Jerman Gotoy in the fourth quarter was the exclamation point in a dominant El Camino victory against Grossmont on Saturday, Sept. 16.

ECC showed a lot of heart, grit and offense in their 58-23 victory against the Griffins. They allowed more points in this game than they have their past two games, but that didn’t stop the Warriors.

It started with a slip up on defense by EC, which allowed freshman wide receiver Mykil Steen of Grossmont College to speed to the end zone and give the Griffins the early lead.

It was the first time that the Warriors were trailing in a game this season. Freshman quarterback Cole Klayman helped bring his team back into the game by going 12-for-16 for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the victory and a good game, Klayman knows he has to work on some things to be a better quarterback.

“There’s always the little things you can improve on throughout. I missed some things,” Klayman said. “The thing that matters is that we were able to persevere. It’s the way you battle through those mistakes and still come out victorious.”

Two freshman wide receivers, Trevon Clark and Stephon Robinson caught two touchdowns each. All four touchdown passes were from Klayman.

Freshman quarterback Jerman Gotoy had an OK day, throwing 4-for-10 for 64 yards, and adding a leaping touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I was running towards the end zone, I see there was a clear road. My receiver blocked the safety,” Gotoy said. “The corner(back) was there and I see that he was flat-footed and he was getting lower towards my legs, so I felt like I should just leap.”

During the third quarter of the game, freshman offensive lineman Jacob Scruggs went down and didn’t get up. Trainers were at his side in seconds, but it took a couple minutes for him to get on his feet.

“We’ll go ahead and take a look at him in the training room and see where we’re at with him,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said. “We’ll assess what we got and get a report as soon as we can.”

Despite starting the season undefeated through three games, the EC special teams and running back coach Cordell Landers liked that the Griffins were able to score against a stout EC defense.

“I like that our kids came back hungry and fought,” coach Landers said. “I think it was pretty good for us to get a game like this before we go into our conference (games).”

The Warriors will play Saddleback College next Saturday, Sept. 23 on the road. It will be their first home game of the season.

“Every year they’re one of the best football programs in Southern California,” EC head coach Lindheim said. “For us it’s a measuring stick, to see where we are.”