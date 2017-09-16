The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino women’s soccer defeated at home by MiraCosta

By Samuel HillSeptember 16, 2017

ECC goalkeeper Isabel Rojas kicks a set ball during the Warriors match Friday versus MiraCosta College. Photo credit: Samuel Hill

The El Camino women’s soccer team struggled to find the back of the net on its way to its fourth loss of the season and second straight loss against MiraCosta College on Friday, Sept. 15.

EC drops to 1-4-1 on the season while the MiraCosta Spartans move to 3-2.

The Warriors started the game slow and had some trouble slowing down the Spartans early on, conceding nine shots.

“We didn’t connect and gave the ball away too easily in the first half,” EC head coach John Britton said.

Despite giving up these shots, the score remained level at zero through the first half in large part due to EC sophomore goalkeeper Isabel Rojas’s five saves in the first frame.

“We connected better in this game than we have been doing,” Rojas said. “I feel like we played more like a team this game.”

In the first 44 minutes of play, MCC forward Nicole Marcynyszyn scored a goal on a breakaway, making the halftime score 1-0.

The second half was a different story for the Warriors defense, giving up zero shots in the final 45 minutes. Their defensive improvement came offensive improvement, as they took seven of their nine shots in the second half.

“In the second half we played with technical proficiency and it paid dividends,” Britton said. “We created a lot more chances in the second half.”

In the final 10 minutes of the second half, the Warriors had three corner kicks but failed to score an equalizing goal.

After 90 minutes, the final result was EC 0-1 MC.

“We’re playing well,” EC assistant coach Jessica Youngdale said. “There’s definitely positives to take away. Its just the end result.”

The Warriors next match will occur on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at home in Murdock Stadium.

