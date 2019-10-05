Campus Viewpoints: Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, The Union asked students and faculty if they look up to someone who is Hispanic or Latino.

Francisco Valdez, 20, art major

“Both of my parents,” Valdez said. “My dad was a farm worker and dropped out of school in the third grade and raised me to have the childhood he never had.”

Carla Cain, library assistant

“I have always been a fan of Isabel Allende. Her writing is so good in English and Spanish.” Cain said. “[Also] Jessica Govea, she worked with Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta and came to speak at a social justice camp.”

Guillermo Ramos, 20, biology major

“Julio Cesar Chavez is one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time,” Ramos said. “It takes sacrifice to be a champion, that’s what he means to me.”

Camila Jenkin, 30, outreach services librarian

“My mom’s experience of coming to this country [from Chile] and being independent inspired me to be as independent as possible,” Jenkin said. “She’s always saying ‘build la fortaleza [strength].'”

Ximena Salas, 18, English major

“My mom [because] we came to this country when I was four,” Salas said. “She was in an abusive relationship and raised me as a single parent. She has a cosmetology license and she’s going to open up her own business soon.”