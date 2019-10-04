Campus Viewpoints: Students share their thoughts on vaping

The Union recently asked students what their thoughts were on vaping after several reports of people suffering from vaping-related health issues have been announced.

Brenda Fernandez, 19, engineering technology major

“I wouldn’t want to try it because I don’t want to run the possibility of getting addicted to something worse later,” Fernandez said. “I try not to judge people who do it, ‘cause I would rather not inflict my personal view points on others and let people live their lives.”

Michael Nicoli, 32, music major

“I think vaping is a good thing if you’re trying to get through quitting regular cigarettes which have a bunch of chemicals,” Nicoli said. “It’s a good thing cause you’re trying to keep the habit but lose the smoking aspect of it until you eventually quit.”

Nermeen Saed, 18, digital arts major

“I just think that a lot of people shouldn’t be exposed to it,” Saed said. “It’s getting to the point where younger kids want to do it because of the flavored scents and that’s something that we should stop because it is pretty dangerous and we don’t want it to affect the younger generations.”

Raymond Graham, 19, kinesiology major

“It’s something I see kids doing around campus,” Graham said. “It’s just something [they’re] doing for fun or because they see others do it and I guess they think it’s cool but it doesn’t really bother me.”

Keana Smith,17, undeclared

“I think that mental health is a big issue with it, because people just don’t want to be sober, they would rather have that temporary dislocation and just focus on something else and feel something else other than just the everyday norm,” Smith said.

Paul Solidum, 22, auto collision repair/ painting major

“Personally, me, I don’t have a problem with it,” Solidum said. “I think they’re trying to have younger people not be exposed to it because it’s appealing, there’s different flavors, shops for it, it’s a trend, everyone’s into it. They’re saying e-cigs are healthier than cigarettes, I guess that’s another reason for people to find it more appealing but I think smoking and vaping should be treated the same like if one has to go the other should go as well.”