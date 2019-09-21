Campus Viewpoints: Which Major League Baseball team will win the World Series?

By Juan Miranda|September 21, 2019

In honor of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the division championship for the seventh consecutive year and the Major League Baseball Postseason starting soon, the Union recently asked students and staff which team they think will win the 2019 World Series.

IMG_2668 (1).jpg

Juan Miranda/ The Union

Cindy Lopez, library media technician

“[The] boys in blue, baby,” Lopez said. “All the other teams have a shot, but our players are clutch. This is the year, the third time’s the charm.”

IMG_2664 (2).jpg

Juan Miranda/ The Union

Joseph Hernandez, 22, art major

“It’s kind of a maybe for me,” Hernandez said. “As long as they play more aggressively and efficiently [under manager] Dave Roberts, I think they could win.”

IMG_2674 (1).jpg

Juan Miranda/ The Union

Manny Gil, 19, communications and sociology major

“Our hometown team, the Dodgers all day,” Gil said. “They look pretty good.”

IMG_2673 (1).jpg

Juan Miranda/ The Union

Brennen Hightower, 17, engineering major

“I’d like to say the Dodgers are going to win. They have been good all around this year,” Hightower said. “If they don’t win, they should just stop [playing].”

IMG_2671.jpg

Juan Miranda/ The Union

Lewis Zapanta, 18, engineering major

“The Dodgers won’t win,” Zapanta said. “They’ve lost the past two years.”

