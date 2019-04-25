The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Opinion, Campus Insight

Students share their ways of saving the planet

By Jaime Solis|April 25, 2019

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated in support for environmental protection, however, The Union asked students what they do in their everyday lives to protect the planet.

IMG_3935.png

Jocelyn Hernandez, 19, nursing major

“I guess it means doing small changes by recycling bottles and not throwing trash on the floor.”

IMG_3937.png

Chris Diaz, 19, history major

“I haven’t ever really thought about Earth Day. It’s basically another day to me.”

IMG_3939.png

Ruth Quirarte, 21, administrative justice major

“As a family, we conserve water. We have a system that lets us water our lawn with laundry water that’s collected from the machine after the cycle. We also avoid plastic bottles and use our own reusable bottles.”

IMG_3940.png

Jose Hernandez, 18, music major

“I don’t really pay attention to conserving anything. I believe in conserving our resources but I’m more interested in repopulating our plant life.”

IMG_3941.png

Tierra Jones, 20, general science major

“One thing I already do is recycle because I want to be a vet technician. I also like to take care of animals.”

About the Writer
Jaime Solis, Staff Writer

