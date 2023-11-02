The student news site of El Camino College

Immigrant rights group offers free legal aid to undocumented students

By Angel PasillasNovember 2, 2023
Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights representative Rocio Garcia presented an informative talk in which she shared legal resources available to El Camino students on Oct. 16 inside the Student Services Building. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

For three years, a non-profit immigrant rights organization has helped undocumented El Camino College students become aware of available resources.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) has worked with El Camino to provide free and private legal consultation. Personal information is not shared with the college or police.

There are seven slots for in-person consultation available once a month at El Camino. About four or five of the seven slots are taken each month.

Immigrant Student Success Coordinator Josefina Cruz said El Camino offers both online and in-person consultations with CHIRLA.

“Either a paralegal or lawyer are here [to] meet with a student for about 45 minutes,” Cruz said.

While the in-person consultation is taking place, a representative will try their best to provide some legal aid.

Cruz said CHIRLA can help provide undocumented students with asylum if they are being persecuted in their home countries.

CHIRLA was founded in 1986 with the hopes of advancing the human and civil rights of immigrants and refugees.

Immigrant Student Success Counselor Ayman Mendoza said there are almost 1,000 students eligible for free legal consultation at El Camino.

CHIRLA representative Rocio Garcia said the organization offers virtual consultations for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients via Zoom.

CHIRLA also helps pay the required DACA renewal fee every two years.

“The legal services provided by CHIRLA do not cover the family of undocumented students,” Cruz said.

Family members of undocumented students only receive consultation if they are registered for classes at El Camino.

“Staff and faculty may access legal services provided by CHIRLA but there might be some fees,” Cruz said.

While CHIRLA covers a lot of legal services for undocumented students, not all legal services are free.

“[CHIRLA] offers a lot of updates on whatever is happening, so it is important for students to always go on their website to see what is going on,” Cruz said.
Workers unloading film equipment from production vehicles parked outside of the Art and Behavioral Science Building on Thursday, Nov. 2. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino College Police Chief Michael Trevis talks to journalism students in The Union newsroom on Wednesday, Nov. 1. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Students attending the Mi Casa Oct. 18, soft opening listen on as guest poets recite and college organizers speak. The event attracted a large crowd with some students standing outside the door as they listened and participated. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
The Admissions and Records help desk decorated with Halloween stickers, pumpkins and dolls on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The help desk is located in the first floor of the Student Services Building. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino forward Jovanny Mejia, middle, with teammates Orlando Valencia-Jimenez, left, and Franco De Luna, take a group photo after the teams 8-0 win during the Oct.17 match against Compton College. Mejia and El Camino womens soccer player Yoseline Panduro both earned the National Player of the Week award as determined by the United Soccer Coaches. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
The El Camino Campus theatre as it looked on Thursday, Oct. 26. The space will host an evening of chamber music this Friday, Oct. 28. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Screenshot of an online advertisement for Student Health 101 Week at El Camino College. A birth control choices workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26 to help people explore and understand available birth control options.
A sign advertises a QR code for Café Camino next to the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Board of Trustees President Trisha Murakawa smiles reflecting on the past month of events during the Board of Trustees Report section during their monthly public meeting on Oct. 16. The Board of Trustees voted on dozens of action items, including the approval of new construction projects and a contract between the El Camino College District and The Federation of Teachers, (Khoury Williams | The Union)
The Distance Education Center will be hosting the Associated Student Organizations second Student Open Forum of the semester on Oct. 25. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins speaks with an El Camino College police officer while medical technicians respond to an emergency 911 call. Simkins made the call immediately as the student began to hyperventilate during an event held at the Social Justice Center. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Sascha Recht, an Israeli American from Torrance, holds up a computer showing photos of her friends Carmel Gat and Yarden Roman-Gat on Oct. 24 at El Camino College. Gat and Roman-Gat were kidnapped by Hamas during the attack on Israel on Oct. 7. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Sergiu Boerica, El Camino College tennis coach, gives instructions to his student, Jada Nesbitt, at the ECC Tennis Courts on Wednesday, Sept. 27. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
El Camino College students working and studying in the Tutoring Center located in the second floor of the Schauerman Library on Oct. 18. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Scantrons, blue books and other exam materials for sale inside the Bookstore on Oct. 18. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
The Social Justice Center at El Camino College was open and ready to greet visitors early on Monday, Sept. 25. The first ever Student Concerns Forum would be hosted there later on Oct. 4. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith, left, and Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland speak during a senate meeting on (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
