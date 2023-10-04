The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

‘Guided’ program helps students navigate college path

By Nick GeltzOctober 4, 2023
English+professor+and+co-lead+for+Guided+Pathways+Christopher+Page+presents+plans+for+the+school+year+at+the+Oct.+3+Academic+Senate+meeting.+%28Nick+Geltz+%7C+The+Union%29+Photo+credit%3A+Nick+Geltz
English professor and co-lead for Guided Pathways Christopher Page presents plans for the school year at the Oct. 3 Academic Senate meeting. (Nick Geltz | The Union) Photo credit: Nick Geltz

A framework program is available at El Camino College for students who are struggling to decide on a major or having trouble figuring out what classes to take to complete their academic program.

Guided Pathways helps students who need support in navigating their educational plans, careers and schedule their classes to graduate on time.

During the Oct. 3 Academic Senate meeting co-leaders of the program announced the program plans to increase events encouraging student involvement this academic year. The events are a concentrated effort by Guided Pathways to help spread awareness of the available help.

English professor and co-lead Christopher Page said Guided Pathways intends to help students find job opportunities and career outlooks to help make sure they have a secure and stable life after college.

“We are also looking toward making sure that students have a really good grasp on the realities of life after college and after transfer,” Page said.

Microbiology professor and co-lead Polly Parks said during the meeting she has plans regarding the future and long-term goals of Guided Pathways to help students whenever possible.

“We’re working on institutionalizing the framework, and how we can improve on that framework by looking at data to see that we are actually making improvements for students,” Parks said.

The Guided Pathways program works closely with the Meta-Majors Center.

Meta-Majors are a group of majors in a career field with similar interests and requirements to graduate.

Some Meta-Majors at El Camino include behavioral and social sciences, business, creative arts, health and community wellness, industry and technology, languages, composition, journalism and STEM.

Via the program students can explore options in the Meta-Majors Center, receive help with class assignments and speak with counselors.

“Guided Pathways are bound on four pillars which are to clarify the path, enter the path, stay on the path and ensure learning,” Page said.

Due to student feedback there will be an event to change the Meta-Majors logos so students can have more input on the logo designs.

“We’re going to have a contest where students design the logos and vote [on a design],” Page said.

Guided Pathways representatives continually try to spread the word about the program. Co-leaders will now attended regular meetings to encourage faculty to let their students know about the programs and its offered opportunities.

“It is the first time we have them on a regular schedule, where they will be presenting twice a month,” Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith said during the meeting.

Students interested in being involved with Guided Pathways and joining a success team can email Parks at [email protected].
More to Discover
More in Recent Stories
Senators raise their hands to vote on a motion at the Academic Senate meeting hosted inside the El Camino Distance Education room on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Faculty to vote on Academic Senate constitutional change
Upcoming scholarship webinars offer free money to students
A selection of Indigenous instruments are seen on display in the Art Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Emily Gomez | The Union)
Art Gallery concert to celebrate Mexican Aztec, Southwest Native and Mayan music
Student at the Career and Transfer Center inside of the Student Services building on the 2nd floor on Feb. 23, 2023. (Jesse Chan | The Union)
Transfer program helps students get guaranteed admission to universities
The El Camino College Campus Theatre as it looked on November 5, 2015. (Jorge Villa | The Union)
Brazilian singer and El Camino alum to perform at Campus Theatre
El Camino Fire Academy students line up in front of the rescue tower on Dec. 13, 2021. For more than 20 years, El Camino has been training future firefighters at this center located at 206 W. Beach Ave. in Inglewood. On Friday, Sept. 29 El Camino will break ground on a new Public Safety Training Center. (Kim McGill | The Union)
El Camino to break ground on new Public Safety Training Center Friday
More in News
District and Federation of Teachers reach tentative agreement
The Social Justice Center located in the Communications Building at El Camino College after it opened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
The Social Justice Center celebrates 1-year anniversary with yoga, therapy dogs and more
El Camino College Transfer Admissions Coordinator Rene Lozano poses in front of the Transfer Center booth during the Fall University Transfer Fair on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Nellie Eloizard | The Union)
Workshops available for university transfer students
El Camino forwards Jovanny Mejia (number 11, far left) and Steven Alvarenga ( number 19, center) and other Warriors celebrating a goal during the Sept. 22 home game against Chaffey . (Bryan Sanchez | The Union)
El Camino men’s soccer team bolsters winning streak after victory over Chaffey
Increased online security coming soon to El Camino
Students attend the Fall University Fair at the Library Lawn on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Students explore their educational options at university fair
More in Daily News
Arts Complex sign outside the new building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 8. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
The show must go on: Art Complex to host evening of poetry
FIRST outreach specialist Isabel Gonzalez (left) poses with counselor Ruby Padilla (right) by the sides of a car on display for the programs orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
FIRST program invites students to 'cruise' into education with classic cars
Students walk past the Career & Transfer Center on the second floor of the Student Services Building on May 30. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Transfer center offers El Camino students university tours
Outside Hitter Ryan DAngelo tips the ball over the Mt. Antonio blockers in a womens volleyball game at the South Gym during the Wednesday, Sept. 20 game at El Camino College. (Ira Mendoza | The Union)
Women's Volleyball team loses in sweeping performance by Mt. San Antonio
The El Camino College Marsee Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21. This Friday, Sept. 22 American soprano Diana Newman will be performing at the Marsee at 8 p.m. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Soprano Diana Newman to perform 'American retrospective' at Marsee Auditorium
Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez reports out during the Tuesday, Sept. 19 Academic Senate meeting in Distance Education Room 166 at El Camino College. Lopez discussed the new creation of 12-week classes at El Camino. (Lana Mily | The Union)
12-week classes set to start next week at El Camino

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in