‘Guided’ program helps students navigate college path

A framework program is available at El Camino College for students who are struggling to decide on a major or having trouble figuring out what classes to take to complete their academic program.

Guided Pathways helps students who need support in navigating their educational plans, careers and schedule their classes to graduate on time.

During the Oct. 3 Academic Senate meeting co-leaders of the program announced the program plans to increase events encouraging student involvement this academic year. The events are a concentrated effort by Guided Pathways to help spread awareness of the available help.

English professor and co-lead Christopher Page said Guided Pathways intends to help students find job opportunities and career outlooks to help make sure they have a secure and stable life after college.

“We are also looking toward making sure that students have a really good grasp on the realities of life after college and after transfer,” Page said.

Microbiology professor and co-lead Polly Parks said during the meeting she has plans regarding the future and long-term goals of Guided Pathways to help students whenever possible.

“We’re working on institutionalizing the framework, and how we can improve on that framework by looking at data to see that we are actually making improvements for students,” Parks said.

The Guided Pathways program works closely with the Meta-Majors Center.

Meta-Majors are a group of majors in a career field with similar interests and requirements to graduate.

Some Meta-Majors at El Camino include behavioral and social sciences, business, creative arts, health and community wellness, industry and technology, languages, composition, journalism and STEM.

Via the program students can explore options in the Meta-Majors Center, receive help with class assignments and speak with counselors.

“Guided Pathways are bound on four pillars which are to clarify the path, enter the path, stay on the path and ensure learning,” Page said.

Due to student feedback there will be an event to change the Meta-Majors logos so students can have more input on the logo designs.

“We’re going to have a contest where students design the logos and vote [on a design],” Page said.

Guided Pathways representatives continually try to spread the word about the program. Co-leaders will now attended regular meetings to encourage faculty to let their students know about the programs and its offered opportunities.

“It is the first time we have them on a regular schedule, where they will be presenting twice a month,” Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith said during the meeting.

Students interested in being involved with Guided Pathways and joining a success team can email Parks at [email protected].