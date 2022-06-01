Police Beat May 16 – May 24

There has been a total of 11 reported crimes since the last Police Beat update was published on May 19. Nine out of the total 11 reported cases took place in 2021 and were outsourced to the LAPD due to their locations being based outside of the El Camino Police Department’s jurisdiction.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at the South Bay Kaiser Permanente Medical Center location on Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 a.m. LAPD took over the investigation of this case.

Another motor vehicle theft occurred at the South Bay Kaiser Permanente Medical Center location on Nov. 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

A burglary occurred at the South Bay Kaiser Permanente Medical Center location on Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

A robbery occurred at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

A motor vehicle theft occurred at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Nov. 11, 2021. at 12:55 a.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

A fondling incident occurred at the California Medical Center located in downtown Los Angeles on July 21, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

A domestic violence assault occurred at the California Medical Center located in downtown Los Angeles on July 29, 2021 at 5:10 p.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

An unknown assailant committed an assault with a deadly weapon at the Little Company of Mary Medical Center located in San Pedro on January 19, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. LAPD took over investigation of this case.

Saturday, May 18, at 10:10 p.m.

A public disturbance featuring offense words and criminal threats occurred near the campus gymnasium at El Camino College On Saturday, May 18, at 3:45 p.m. The case is currently under investigation by the El Camino Police Department.



Friday, May 24, at 1:06 p.m.

A vandalism incident occurred near El Camino College campus Parking Lot B between the dates of Sunday, May 12 and Sunday, May 19 taking place anywhere from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The case is currently under investigation by the El Camino Police Department.



Friday, May 24, at 1:09 p.m.

A public disturbance featuring offense words occurred near the Student Services Building on campus on Friday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. The case has been closed and resolved by the El Camino College Police Department.

To receive emergency alerts from campus police, text ECCPD to 888777 to sign up for Nixle Emergency Alerts.