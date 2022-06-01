Top 5 boba cafes in the South Bay

An artistic backdrop at Sharetea Cafe in Torrance, known to serve on several universities in Southern California. It’s located less than six miles from El Camino College. (Safia Ahmed | Warrior Life)

1. Kokoroll Cafe

Kokoroll cafe in Torrance is a 15-minute drive from El Camino College. The cafe is elegant, yet minimalistic. A casual cafe that serves both beverages and food with a variety of boba drinks from milk teas to fruity teas. You may modify the sweetness degree of the bobas, which gives a signature touch to the tea while keeping it savory. Not only does the cafe sell bubble teas, but the cafe also serves meals including bowls, burritos, nori hand rolls, taiyaki, slushies, miso soup and smoothies.

Address: 22749 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

Phone: 424-360-6341

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Monday: Closed



Website: https://kokorollcafe.com/torrance

Instagram: @kokoroll_torrance

2. Gong Cha

Gong Cha in Gardena is an 8-minute drive from El Camino College. Gong Cha provides a rose-filled backdrop for customers to take photos with. In addition, the cafe offers a set of toppings for drinks. Toppings include pudding, rainbow jelly, milk foam, herbal jelly, ai- yu and basil seeds. Gang cha is one of the best spots for smoothies and milk teas. The employees create their own blend of various beverages such as coffees and smoothies. The cafe is clean and organized with seatings. The customer service is great and the drinks are served within minutes.

Address: 18203 S Western Ave., Unit 103, Gardena

Phone: 424-528-2113

Hours: Open daily: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Website: https://gong-cha-usa.com/

Instagram: @gongchatea

3. 7 Leaves Cafe

7 Leaves cafe in Torrance is an 8-minute drive from El Camino College. 7 Leaves is a tiny cafe that offers coffees, boba teas and macaroons. With a small menu, the process of ordering is less time-consuming. You have the opportunity to sample drinks before ordering them. The most popular boba drink is Thai milk tea, which has a proportionate amount of boba and tea, allowing the drink to be more consistent.

Address: 18547 S. Western Ave., Torrance

Phone: 424-329-0538

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: https://7leavescafe.com/

Instagram: @7leavescafe

4. Sharetea

Sharetea in Torrance is a 14-minute drive from El Camino College. It’s a popular tea house with several locations on universities in Southern California. The serving size for bubble tea is 24 ounces. Sharetea offers mojitos as their signature drink. The mojitos are offered in a variety of flavors such as lime, mango, peach and strawberry. The drinks range from milk teas, ice-blended teas, unbrewed teas and fruit teas. Customers can customize the sweetness level of the boba and select boba alternatives such as lychee jelly and red bean.

Address: 24208 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance

Phone: 562-241-6473

Hours: Monday-Thursday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: https://www.1992sharetea.com/

Instagram: @sharetea

5. It’s Boba Time

It’s Boba Time is located in Torrance with a 13-minute drive from El Camino College and sells a wide range of the sweetest of beverages, including frappes and teas. The menu has a variety of smoothies, slushies, teas, acai bowls and shaved ice all prepared in a 16-ounce cup or bowl. The prices for bubble teas range from $3-5 (call to verify) and the environment is friendly. The boba has the ideal flavor to complement any beverage you choose.

Address: 2370 Crenshaw Blvd., Suite J, Torrance

Phone: 424-558-3699

Hours: Open daily: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Website: https://itsbobatime.com/torrance/

Instagram:@itsbobatimehq