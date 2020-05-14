7 restaurants open for takeout, delivery

Rascals has been a local favorite in the South Bay since 1981. Rascals offers takeout and is available for delivery on DoorDash and Postmates. Logan Tahlier/The Union

With Los Angeles County set to extend the Safer at Home order beyond Friday, May 15, local restaurants are poised to continue offering their dishes for takeout and delivery. The Union has recently created a list of 7 eateries in the South Bay to order from during these unprecedented times.

1. Rascals Teriyaki Grill (5111 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503)

A community favorite since 1981, Rascals serves dishes such as teriyaki chicken, curry, stir fry, and burgers. Some of the favorites at Rascals include the teriyaki chicken, chicken curry and the Chinese chicken salad. Rascals offers takeout and delivery.

http://www.rascalsteriyaki.com/

2. Scardino’s (4803 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503)

This authentic Italian restaurant in Torrance offers food ranging from antipasto salad and homemade lasagna to freshly made pizza. The popular items on the menu include chicken cacciatore, eggplant parmigiana, BBQ chicken pizza, and tortellini quattro formaggio. Scardino’s offers delivery and pickup.

http://scardinos.com/

3. Yum Thai Bistro (1888 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277)

This fresh and flavorful Thai restaurant in Redondo Beach offers spectacular curries and soups and authentic noodle dishes that will keep you coming back for more. The popular dishes offered at Yum Thai Bistro include the panang curry, pad see ew, and the veggie crispy rolls. This establishment offers takeout and delivery.

4. Crazy Rock’n Sushi (1546 W Redondo Beach Blvd, Gardena, CA 90247)

This Gardena establishment offers a range of sushi made fresh daily, sashimi, and appetizers that are out of this world. Some of the popular dishes offered here are the crispy rice cake, spicy garlic edamame, Alaskan roll, rainbow roll, and baked spicy salmon roll. Pick up and delivery are offered.

5. Paisano’s New York Style Pizza and Pasta (1132 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254)

This is not your typical pizza place. Paisano’s has won Easy Reader’s “Best Pizza” award two years in a row and attracts customers from afar. The menu offers various fresh pizzas, by the slice or whole, calzones, baked ziti, and hot and cold sandwiches. The most popular items include the White pizza, baked ziti, and the New Yorker sandwich. Paisano’s offers takeout and delivery.

https://www.paisanospizzahb.com/

6. Fyrebird (15717 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249)

This restaurant in Gardena offers a neat concept in which the customer can choose multiple flavors of fried chicken. The menu includes chicken tenders, sandwiches, and wings. Some of the popular picks off the menu include the Sweet Heat chicken tenders and the buffalo chicken sandwich sliders. Fyrebird offers delivery and no contact pickup.

7. Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que (21540 Hawthorne Blvd #401B, Torrance, CA 90503)

This southern-inspired barbecue establishment offers Cajun-style baby back ribs, smoked barbecue chicken, assorted meats, and delicious southern biscuits. Their popular menu items are the baby back ribs, southern fried chicken, and Texas-style beef brisket. Lucille’s offers takeout and delivery.

https://www.lucillesbbq.com/