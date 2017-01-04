Up next for women’s basketball: Today at Glendale College

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The El Camino College women’s basketball team will travel to Glendale College today. The Warriors are 6-5 overall on the season.

EC is coming off a 67-37 win over College of the Desert on Dec. 30, 2016. On defense, the Warriors held the Roadrunners to five points in the second quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter.

Freshman center Amiete Nyingifa led the Warriors with 15 points off the bench while freshman guard Hunter Noa added 13 points.

When: Today, 5 p.m.

Where: Glendale College