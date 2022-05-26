Clubs have returned on campus

Members of the Tabletop club wait for a member to make their move in a card game in the collaboration room at the El Camino library on May 3. The club meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to play games and socialize with one another. (Nicholas Broadhead | The Union)

El Camino College clubs have started to make a transition back to on-campus meetings and events.

While some clubs were able to thrive through the pandemic with online meetings and events, other clubs have not held meetings or were yet to be formed until El Camino began bringing students back on campus.

As El Camino plans to have a 50-50 online and in-person class ratio next semester, more students will have opportunities to join clubs and make brand new connections with other individuals and subjects they have interests in.

As different clubs have been covered throughout the academic year such as the Salsa club and Esports club, as well as events such as Club Rush and Club Mixer, the Union has provided a map as to where clubs are located on campus.

Note: Club meeting areas can change in future semesters. To get more information about a specific club, please consult Engage, a club engagement platform.

