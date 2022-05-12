Students participate in video game tournament during El Camino’s Club Mixer

By Maureen Linzaga|May 12, 2022
Arts & Features
Editor's note: Updated to add tags on May 12, 2:30 p.m....
El Camino College Center for the Arts is presenting a one-night performance by El Camino College Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus on May 15...
