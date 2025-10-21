Related Image
Career highs extend women’s volleyball winning streak to three games

Byline photo of Jaylen Morgan
By Jaylen MorganOctober 21, 2025
El Camino College's middle blocker Amiekal Looney hammers a kill in an attack while East Los Angeles' defense tries to block in a game on Oct. 17. (Katie Dang | The Union)
Three Warriors set a career high to help keep their winning streak alive Friday, Oct. 17, at the El Camino College Gym Complex against the East Los Angeles Huskies.

The Warriors move to (8-10) on the season while the Huskies fall to (2-16) in a non-conference matchup.

According to the ECC athletic website, middle blocker Amekial Looney, outside hitter Alison Ramirez and left back Cynthia Nario all had double digit performances.

Looney finished with 23 kills and made her second 20th kill performance, while Ramirez racked up 18 kills hitting double digits again on the season.

Nario nabbed 24 digs and her first 20 dig performance of her career.

The Huskies fought back, winning the second and third set, but came up short in the fifth.

Left back Susan Santana and outside hitter Isabelle Arrizon had double digit performances for their team.

Santana led her team with 18 kills and 23 digs while Arrizon had 17 digs. Outside hitter Maleah Diaz had double digit digs with 13.

The Warriors will be on the road Wednesday, Oct. 22, against No. 8 ranked Mt. San Antonio Mounties (14-5) in a non-conference match.

El Camino College's middle blocker Amiekal Looney jumps to slam the ball over the net, while East Los Angels's defense tries to block, at a match on Oct. 14, 2025 at ECC Gym Complex. (Katie Dang|The Union)
El Camino College's middle blocker Amiekal Looney jumps to slam the ball over the net, while East Los Angeles' defense tries to block at a match on Oct. 17 at the ECC Gym Complex. (Katie Dang | The Union)
El Camino College Warrior middle blocker Amiekal Looney makes her hit passing East Los Angeles defense. (Katie Dang|The Union)
El Camino College's middle blocker Amiekal Looney slams a hit passing East Los Angeles' defense during a game on Oct. 17 at the ECC Gym Complex. (Katie Dang | The Union)
El Camino college's women volleyball players receives strategy instructions from Head Coach, Liz Hazell and Assistant Coach, Tyler Sompa during a match against East Los Angeles on Oct. 17, 2025 at ECC Gym Complex. (Katie Dang|The Union)
El Camino College's women volleyball players receive strategy instructions from coach Liz Hazell and assistant coach Tyler Sompa during a match against East Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at the ECC Gym Complex. (Katie Dang | The Union)

