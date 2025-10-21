Career highs extend women’s volleyball winning streak to three games

Three Warriors set a career high to help keep their winning streak alive Friday, Oct. 17, at the El Camino College Gym Complex against the East Los Angeles Huskies.

The Warriors move to (8-10) on the season while the Huskies fall to (2-16) in a non-conference matchup.

According to the ECC athletic website, middle blocker Amekial Looney, outside hitter Alison Ramirez and left back Cynthia Nario all had double digit performances.

Looney finished with 23 kills and made her second 20th kill performance, while Ramirez racked up 18 kills hitting double digits again on the season.

Nario nabbed 24 digs and her first 20 dig performance of her career.

The Huskies fought back, winning the second and third set, but came up short in the fifth.

Left back Susan Santana and outside hitter Isabelle Arrizon had double digit performances for their team.

Santana led her team with 18 kills and 23 digs while Arrizon had 17 digs. Outside hitter Maleah Diaz had double digit digs with 13.

The Warriors will be on the road Wednesday, Oct. 22, against No. 8 ranked Mt. San Antonio Mounties (14-5) in a non-conference match.