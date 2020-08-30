ECC Cheerleading to Make a Comeback, Eventually

The Academic Senate is currently discussing the revival and promotion of a cheerleading team in Spring 2021. However, decisions cannot be made until there is a more precise answer on when students will return to campus.

“Since we are remote learning, we will attempt to get the cheerleading team up and running through ASO,” Athletic Director of El Camino College Colin Preston said.

During the August 27 Academic Senate meeting, ASO President Giancarlo Fernandez decided to postpone ASO involvement with the Athletics Department in getting a cheerleading team underway until there is word of a student return date.

Cheerleading hasn’t been a team for the Warriors since the 2012-2013 school year, yet there has been interest from incoming and former students about bringing it back.

“When I help students register, I get a lot of students that are interested in cheerleading, but I always have to tell them that we currently don’t have a team,” Student Trustee Faith Adams said.

According to ECC’s Athletic Department, “Cheerleading will come back as a club and, depending on the amount of interest ECC students express, a class could be created in the future.”

Hiring a new cheerleading coach would be the next step moving forward, Preston said. However, students coming back to campus for the spring 2021 semester is considered unlikely by many of ASO’s top officials.

