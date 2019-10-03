ECC women’s volleyball team extends win streak after win against Mt. SAC

The El Camino College women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to four in a 3-1 home win against Mt. San Antonio College on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

“I felt great. I knew we were going to win,” Mikayla Clark, ECC Warriors’ outside hitter said. “We knew Mt. SAC was going to be big competition, but we’re winning our conference so far.”

Despite ECC outscoring Mt. SAC 50-35 over the first two sets, Mt. SAC claimed a narrow victory in the third to force a fourth.

However, the Warriors beat Mt. SAC in the fourth set 25-20 and will face Rio Hondo College in their next game.

“You never know when you’re going to have to play another set,” Clark said. “You just have to go out there, ignore what the other team is doing, and play your game.”

Next game:

Who: El Camino College Warriors at Rio Hondo College

Date: Friday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.