Filed under Sports, Football, Fall Sports

Warriors football team readying for start of season

By Jun Ueda|May 29, 2019

After a strong 2018 season, the El Camino Warriors football team is preparing for its 2019 season.

The Warriors ended last season with an 8-3 record and were riding an eight game win streak up until their final game against Riverside City College in the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs, where they lost 63-24.

“We had a successful season last year and we’re trying to build off that for this coming year,” Warriors coach Gifford Lindheim said.

The team began offseason training back in March, and has been meeting every Monday and Wednesday since. The Warriors are looking to add more incoming players from transfers and high school students who have recently graduated.

“With the players that are coming back and the players that are transferring over, the roster looks very competitive,” Lindheim said.

Some players to keep an eye on include offensive lineman Victor Arteaga and defensive players Lancelott Manuleleua, Justin Martz and Ryan Nixon.

“As a program, we want to beat our rivals, win the conference championship, and play for the state championship,” Lindheim said.

The Warriors’ season kicks off in late August.

