Warriors men’s volleyball team finishes season 16-3, reaches playoff semifinal

The El Camino College Warriors men’s volleyball team was eliminated from the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship playoffs after losing to Long Beach City College on Thursday, April 25, by a score of 3-0. The Warriors finished the season with a 16-3 record.

The Warriors defeated Grossmont 3-1 at home in the 2019 CCCAA Regional before playing Long Beach in the semifinal.



The Warriors had a 10-game winning streak from February 13 to March 22, 2019.

Two of the Warriors’ losses, including the one that snapped their winning streak, were against Long Beach. Orange Coast College was the only other team to beat the Warriors.

Warriors men’s volleyball assistant coach Kurt Peters said that the team had a great season.

“More guys contributed to our success than any other team in my 14 years here,” Peters said. “Unfortunately we came up a bit short.”