Warriors women’s beach volleyball team advances to state championship

By Kealoha Noguchi|May 3, 2019

The El Camino Warriors women’s beach volleyball team is going to the California Community College Beach Volleyball State Championship for the first time in program history after sweeping Bakersfield and Cypress College on Tuesday, April 30.

The Warriors opened up the regional playoffs as the No. 4 seed and swept No. 12 seed Bakersfield and No. 5 Cypress College 5-0.

“They are much more comfortable [now],” head coach Le Valley Pattison said. “We always want to be, we expect to be good every year.”

Mira Costa College will host the CCCAA State Championship at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California on Thursday, May 9, at 9 a.m.

Four teams from Southern California and two teams from Northern California will face off for the championship.

Beach volleyball officially became a sport in the California Community College Athletic Association in 2015.

“[Brining a title for beach volleyball] would be fantastic, we always strive to one of the best teams in the state,” Pattison said.

