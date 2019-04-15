The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Volleyball, Spring Sports

6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

By Jun Ueda|April 15, 2019

Players+from+El+Camino+College+and+Santa+Barbara+City+College+huddling+on+their+respective+sides+of+the+court+before+their+match+against+each+other+on+Wednesday%2C+April+3.+%E2%80%9CWe+came+out+kind+of+flat+in+the+beginning%2C+but+as+the+game+picked+up%2C+we+were+able+to+pick+up+the+intensity+and+bounce+back%2C%E2%80%9D+Warriors+setter+Joseph+Sico+said.+Photo+credit%3A+Jun+Ueda
Back to Article
Back to Article

6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

Players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College huddling on their respective sides of the court before their match against each other on Wednesday, April 3. “We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Warriors setter Joseph Sico said. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

Players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College huddling on their respective sides of the court before their match against each other on Wednesday, April 3. “We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Warriors setter Joseph Sico said. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

Players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College huddling on their respective sides of the court before their match against each other on Wednesday, April 3. “We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Warriors setter Joseph Sico said. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

Players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College huddling on their respective sides of the court before their match against each other on Wednesday, April 3. “We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Warriors setter Joseph Sico said. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The South Gym at El Camino College bumped with loud house music as players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College warmed up for a men’s volleyball match on Wednesday, April 3.

The Warriors hold a season record of 12-2. The Warriors had a 10-game winning streak up until Wednesday, March 27, where they lost versus Long Beach City College.

Coming off the loss, Warriors coach Richard Blount knew the Warriors had their work cut out for them against Santa Barbara City College.

“This is going to be a tough match,” Blount said. “I’d like to beat them, but I don’t think it’s going to be a gimme.”

During the Warriors’ previous match versus Santa Barbara on Friday, March 8, EC was down 1-2 by game three, but managed to rally and win with a final score of 3-2 by game five.

“We’re both battling for playoff spots,” Blount said. “We’re second or third in state right now so every game matters.”

use

Warriors opposite hitter Angel Felix preparing an attack versus Santa Barbara City College at El Camino's South Gym on Wednesday, April 3. The Warriors won both games 25-21 and 25-17. Photo credit: Jun Ueda

Game one started with both teams trying to set the tone. Santa Barbara was leading the score, but EC trailed close behind.

When Santa Barbara reached game point, the score was 24-19. The Warriors fought back with 6 straight points, finishing game one with a win and a final score of 26-28.

The experience of this hard battle was pivotal for the rest of the match. Warriors setter Joseph Sico blocked multiple opposing hits.

“We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Sico said.

The following two games ended in Warriors wins at 25-21 and 25-17 each. The final score on the day was 3-0.

Santa Barbara City College coach Jon Newton was not satisfied with the results of the match, but enjoyed a good battle against EC.

“We went to five [games] with them last time and El Camino is a very good team that plays good steady volleyball, so we expected a battle,” Newton said. “They kept the game alive and kept the pressure on us.”

Warriors players were thrilled to have won, feeling a boost of confidence for the rest of the season.

“I knew last week was a fluke. We weren’t 100%,” Sico said. “This week we came out hungry and firing on all cylinders.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Writer
Jun Ueda, Staff Writer

Other stories filed under Sports

Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana
Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana
Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana
Warriors women’s beach volleyball wins three straight

On Friday, March 1, the Warriors women's beach volleyball team hosted Riverside, Santa Monica and San Diego Mesa at El Camino's sand courts.The Warrio...

Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
EC women’s volleyball team sweeps Rio Hondo College
EC women’s volleyball team sweeps Rio Hondo College
ECC women’s volleyball team loses first game of the season

El Camino College hosted the women’s volleyball Tri-Team tournament on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the South Gym. First up were the College of...

Navigate Left
  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Warriors badminton team beats Compton twice in 1 day, extends winning streak to 3

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Warriors beat Long Beach in battle for first place

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Dogs arrive on-campus for Warriors softball’s ‘Bark in the Park’

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach

  • Sports

    4 photos from Warriors softball versus Cypress

  • 6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

    Sports

    Warriors beat Pasadena City College for sixth-straight win

Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara