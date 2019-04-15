6-point comeback punctuates Warriors’ 3-0 sweep against Santa Barbara

The South Gym at El Camino College bumped with loud house music as players from El Camino College and Santa Barbara City College warmed up for a men’s volleyball match on Wednesday, April 3.

The Warriors hold a season record of 12-2. The Warriors had a 10-game winning streak up until Wednesday, March 27, where they lost versus Long Beach City College.

Coming off the loss, Warriors coach Richard Blount knew the Warriors had their work cut out for them against Santa Barbara City College.

“This is going to be a tough match,” Blount said. “I’d like to beat them, but I don’t think it’s going to be a gimme.”

During the Warriors’ previous match versus Santa Barbara on Friday, March 8, EC was down 1-2 by game three, but managed to rally and win with a final score of 3-2 by game five.

“We’re both battling for playoff spots,” Blount said. “We’re second or third in state right now so every game matters.”

Game one started with both teams trying to set the tone. Santa Barbara was leading the score, but EC trailed close behind.

When Santa Barbara reached game point, the score was 24-19. The Warriors fought back with 6 straight points, finishing game one with a win and a final score of 26-28.

The experience of this hard battle was pivotal for the rest of the match. Warriors setter Joseph Sico blocked multiple opposing hits.

“We came out kind of flat in the beginning, but as the game picked up, we were able to pick up the intensity and bounce back,” Sico said.

The following two games ended in Warriors wins at 25-21 and 25-17 each. The final score on the day was 3-0.

Santa Barbara City College coach Jon Newton was not satisfied with the results of the match, but enjoyed a good battle against EC.

“We went to five [games] with them last time and El Camino is a very good team that plays good steady volleyball, so we expected a battle,” Newton said. “They kept the game alive and kept the pressure on us.”

Warriors players were thrilled to have won, feeling a boost of confidence for the rest of the season.

“I knew last week was a fluke. We weren’t 100%,” Sico said. “This week we came out hungry and firing on all cylinders.”