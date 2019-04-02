Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

The Warriors women’s beach volleyball team beat Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana 5-0 each on Friday, March 29, at El Camino’s sand courts.
With the two victories, the Warriors now sport an overall record of 13-4 and are on a two game winning streak. The Warriors have two games left in the regular season. Both are home games and conference matchups.
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jordyn Bonitz (No. 21) lifting the ball above a Mt. San Antonio opponent while teammate Jocelyn Lacroix (No. 2) looks on during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) waiting for action to resume during El Camino's double header versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Sophia Loiola (No. 10) battling over the net against a Mt. San Antonio opponent during El Camino's double header versus them and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball players Jocelyn Lacroix (No. 2) and Moe Ikeda (No. 8) sitting on the sidelines during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball players Kelly Donatucci (No. 1) and Jessica Villasenor (No. 16) walking away from the net during El Camino's doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Sana Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Mt. San Antonio women's beach volleyball player Shaiann Palos (No. 18) looking on during their double header versus El Camino and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Mt. San Antonio lost to El Camino 5-0 but defeated Santa Ana 5-0. Photo credit: Elena Perez
Warriors women's beach volleyball player Moe Ikeda (No. 8) serving the ball during El Camino's double header versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez