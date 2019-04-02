The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Volleyball, Spring Sports

Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

By Elena Perez|April 2, 2019

Warriors+women%27s+beach+volleyball+players+Caitlin+Donatucci+%28No.+5%29+and+Sophia+Loiola+%28No.+10%29+high-fiving+each+other+in+between+sets+during+their+doubleheader+versus+Mt.+San+Antonio+and+Santa+Ana+on+Friday%2C+March+29%2C+at+El+Camino%27s+sand+courts.+Photo+credit%3A+Elena+Perez
Back to Article
Back to Article

Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) and Sophia Loiola (No. 10) high-fiving each other in between sets during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) and Sophia Loiola (No. 10) high-fiving each other in between sets during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) and Sophia Loiola (No. 10) high-fiving each other in between sets during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Elena Perez

Elena Perez

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) and Sophia Loiola (No. 10) high-fiving each other in between sets during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Warriors women’s beach volleyball team beat Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana 5-0 each on Friday, March 29, at El Camino’s sand courts.

With the two victories, the Warriors now sport an overall record of 13-4 and are on a two game winning streak. The Warriors have two games left in the regular season. Both are home games and conference matchups.

captioned

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Jordyn Bonitz (No. 21) lifting the ball above a Mt. San Antonio opponent while teammate Jocelyn Lacroix (No. 2) looks on during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned_m

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Caitlin Donatucci (No. 5) waiting for action to resume during El Camino's double header versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Sophia Loiola (No. 10) battling over the net against a Mt. San Antonio opponent during El Camino's double header versus them and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Jocelyn Lacroix (No. 2) and Moe Ikeda (No. 8) sitting on the sidelines during their doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned

Warriors women's beach volleyball players Kelly Donatucci (No. 1) and Jessica Villasenor (No. 16) walking away from the net during El Camino's doubleheader versus Mt. San Antonio and Sana Ana on Friday, March 29. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned

Mt. San Antonio women's beach volleyball player Shaiann Palos (No. 18) looking on during their double header versus El Camino and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Mt. San Antonio lost to El Camino 5-0 but defeated Santa Ana 5-0. Photo credit: Elena Perez

captioned

Warriors women's beach volleyball player Moe Ikeda (No. 8) serving the ball during El Camino's double header versus Mt. San Antonio and Santa Ana on Friday, March 29, at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About the Contributor
Elena Perez, Photo Editor

Other stories filed under Sports

Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Conference championships nearing for Warriors divers
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Women’s badminton team defeats East L.A. 18-3
Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational
Ventura, Riverside City win diving invitational
Dogs arrive on-campus for Warriors softball’s ‘Bark in the Park’
Dogs arrive on-campus for Warriors softball’s ‘Bark in the Park’
Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach
Warriors swimmers finish strong against East L.A., Long Beach

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Warriors women’s beach volleyball wins three straight

On Friday, March 1, the Warriors women's beach volleyball team hosted Riverside, Santa Monica and San Diego Mesa at El Camino's sand courts.The Warrio...

Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
EC women’s volleyball team sweeps Rio Hondo College
EC women’s volleyball team sweeps Rio Hondo College
ECC women’s volleyball team loses first game of the season

El Camino College hosted the women’s volleyball Tri-Team tournament on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the South Gym. First up were the College of...

Warriors beach volleyball win back to back
Warriors beach volleyball win back to back
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
The student news site of El Camino College
Warriors women’s beach volleyball sweeps matches versus Mt. San Antonio, Santa Ana