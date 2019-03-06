Warriors women’s beach volleyball wins three straight

On Friday, March 1, the Warriors women’s beach volleyball team hosted Riverside, Santa Monica and San Diego Mesa at El Camino’s sand courts.

The Warriors’ season record entering the day was 3-0, excluding an exhibition match against California State University Northridge.

The Warriors won 5-0 against both Riverside and Santa Monica. They would later defeat San Diego Mesa 3-2 and improved their total season record to 6-0.