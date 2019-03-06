The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Volleyball, Spring Sports

Warriors women’s beach volleyball wins three straight

By Rosemary Montalvo|March 6, 2019

On Friday, March 1, the Warriors women’s beach volleyball team hosted Riverside, Santa Monica and San Diego Mesa at El Camino’s sand courts.

The Warriors’ season record entering the day was 3-0, excluding an exhibition match against California State University Northridge.

The Warriors won 5-0 against both Riverside and Santa Monica. They would later defeat San Diego Mesa 3-2 and improved their total season record to 6-0.

Mikayla Clark of the Warriors women's beach volleyball team makes contact with the ball as teammate Jessica Jimenez looks on during their match versus San Diego Mesa on March 1. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Jessica Jimenez of the Warriors women's beach volleyball team leaps above the net for the ball during El Camino's March 1 contest against San Diego Mesa. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Phina Leilua of the Warriors women's volleyball team sets the ball during the match against San Diego Mesa on March 1 at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Mona Lisa Chavez

Phina Leilua of the Warriors women's beach volleyball team lunges high above the net alongside a San Diego Mesa opponent during their match on March 1 at the El Camino sand courts. Photo credit: Mona Lisa Chavez

Mikayla Clark battles for the ball against a San Diego Mesa opponent on March 1 at El Camino's sand courts. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo

Men’s basketball team drop final game of the season to Compton College
The number of student athletes had increased recently
Going the distance

