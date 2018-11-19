Football team trails early, loses to Riverside City College in first round of playoffs

The 2018 football season came to an end for the Warriors on Saturday, as they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Riverside City College, 63-24.

Much like the first match up between the two teams, which RCC won 34-7 on Sept. 1, the Tigers, as a whole, were just too much for the Warriors to handle.

Riverside will advance to host Ventura College in the Southern California Regional Playoffs Championship on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Despite the loss, EC head coach Gifford Lindheim says he is proud of his team.

“This team brought our football program at El Camino back into prominence. They fought hard,” Lindheim said. “They won four conference games in the last possession. Those are the type of kids we have.”