The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Football, Fall Sports

Football team trails early, loses to Riverside City College in first round of playoffs

By Justin BellNovember 19, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The 2018 football season came to an end for the Warriors on Saturday, as they lost in the first round of the playoffs to Riverside City College, 63-24.

Much like the first match up between the two teams, which RCC won 34-7 on Sept. 1, the Tigers, as a whole, were just too much for the Warriors to handle.

Riverside will advance to host Ventura College in the Southern California Regional Playoffs Championship on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

Despite the loss, EC head coach Gifford Lindheim says he is proud of his team.

“This team brought our football program at El Camino back into prominence. They fought hard,” Lindheim said. “They won four conference games in the last possession. Those are the type of kids we have.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Football team advances to playoffs
Football team advances to playoffs
EC men’s soccer team drops last game of season, misses out on playoffs
EC men’s soccer team drops last game of season, misses out on playoffs
EC women’s soccer team end their season with a win over Pasadena City College
EC women’s soccer team end their season with a win over Pasadena City College
Men’s basketball team record an injury and get blown out by Pasadena City College
Men’s basketball team record an injury and get blown out by Pasadena City College
Men’s basketball record an injust and a blowout against Pasadena City College
Men’s basketball record an injust and a blowout against Pasadena City College

Other stories filed under Football

Football team advances to playoffs
Football team advances to playoffs
Football team wins sixth straight game after beating Palomar
Football team wins sixth straight game after beating Palomar
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
Warriors grind out another victory
Warriors grind out another victory
Warriors sink the Pirates
Warriors sink the Pirates
The student news site of El Camino College
Football team trails early, loses to Riverside City College in first round of playoffs