The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Top Stories, Soccer, Fall Sports

Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College

By Roseana MartinezNovember 3, 2018

EC+Warriors+forward%2C+Robin+Riggs+%28No.+3%29%2C+fights+to+free+herself+from+two+Harbor+players%2C+during+the+EC+Warriors+vs+Harbor+College+Seahawks+women%27s+soccer+match+held+at+Harbor+College+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+30.+Photo+credit%3A+Darwyn+Samayoa
EC Warriors forward, Robin Riggs (No. 3), fights to free herself from two Harbor players, during the EC Warriors vs Harbor College Seahawks women's soccer match held at Harbor College Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

EC Warriors forward, Robin Riggs (No. 3), fights to free herself from two Harbor players, during the EC Warriors vs Harbor College Seahawks women's soccer match held at Harbor College Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

EC Warriors forward, Robin Riggs (No. 3), fights to free herself from two Harbor players, during the EC Warriors vs Harbor College Seahawks women's soccer match held at Harbor College Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The EC women’s soccer team faced Compton College for the second time of the season, and, after an eight-game losing streak, they took a 5-0 win at home on Friday, Nov. 2.

Throughout the entire game, Compton College was short-handed on players, with only 10 girls available.

Through the first half EC scored twice, once by forward, Robin Riggs (No. 3) and the second goal from Rosy Soriano (No. 16) who scored her first goal of the season, which helped them end the first half with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, EC scored three more times, once by midfielder Blanca Gomez (No. 20) making it her first goal of the season, and the last two goals by Riggs.

All five goals were assisted by forward, Nalleli Mendoza (No. 11).

“A win and a shutout,” EC head coach John Britton said. “An important result for us. It was a good team effort with everybody on the squad getting valuable playing time before Tuesday’s game against No.1 ranked Cerritos.”

The Warriors are 5-12-1 overall and will play their next game at Cerritos College on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

Women’s soccer team shutout again, Falcons hand Warriors a 12-0 loss

In the second to last game of the season, the El Camino Warriors took a 12-0 loss to the Cerritos College Falcons.El Camino’s 13th loss of the s...

Men’s soccer team falls to Cerritos College

El Camino College was on the road once again today as they battled the No. 1 ranked team in the state, Cerritos College, according to the California C...

Men’s and women’s cross country teams qualify for the State Championships

On Friday, Nov. 2, the men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Southern California Regional Championships, CCCAA, which took place at Do...

Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

Other stories filed under Top Stories

Former EC Students involved in drive-by paintball shooting sentenced to prison
Former EC Students involved in drive-by paintball shooting sentenced to prison
Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College
Slideshows of moments that capture life around El Camino College
EC student creates magic with a camera
EC student creates magic with a camera
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Twin sisters are ‘double trouble’ for EC volleyball team
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Men’s soccer team shut out on the road
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Women’s soccer team takes a win against Compton College