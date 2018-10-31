The student news site of El Camino College

Filed under Sports, Top Stories, Soccer, Fall Sports

Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

By Fernando HaroOctober 31, 2018

EC Warriors midfielder, Eduardo Grados, attempts to center a ball into Harbor's penalty area, during the EC Warriors vs Harbor College Seahawks men's soccer match at Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

El Camino College men’s soccer crosstown visit against LA Harbor College ended in frustration for the Warriors.

Following a scoring spree in the past two games against Chaffey and Long Beach City College, EC (6-5-5) failed to bring a point home as they were shut out on the road by LAHC (4-7-7).

elcovsharbor (18 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors forward, Daquan Dawkins, goes up for a header in Harbor’s penalty area, during the EC Warriors vs LA Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

EC switched the play to try and create space on the field for most of the first half.

Despite successful ball retention and control by Kevin Negrete, EC could not put one past the keeper.

LAHC kept the pressure in the first half but failed to put the ball in the back of the net for most of the game; shooting high and wide.

elcovsharbor (10 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors midfielder, Eduardo Grados, pushes the ball up-field along the touchline, during the EC Warriors vs LA Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

The decisive goal came midway through the first half as Santiago Vidal (No. 21) scored for the home team from a set-piece to make it 1-0.

“We’re pressuring really well, we’re possessing the ball, they’re playing a little bit of a long ball style,” LAHC coach Bill Barlow said. “We just keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t see an issue.

elcovsharbor (16 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors defense, Cole Prince, challenges a Harbor player for a header, during the EC Warriors vs LA Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at LA Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Going into the second-half, LAHC did just that.

EC was rewarded a penalty kick early in the half but failed to convert after a save by LAHC goalkeeper, Rodrigo Piteau.

elcovsharbor (21 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors forward, Daquan Dawkins, shoots a penalty kick after being fouled in the penalty box but the Harbor goalkeeper manages to make the save, during the EC Warriors vs Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at LA Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

“It was a lot of pressure on my body,” Piteau said. “In my mind, I said, ‘I have to save that’.”

Players demonstrated their frustration after questionable calls late in the game by the official.

elcovsharbor (15 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors forward, Jean-Pierre Dejean Macksa, battles his way into LA Harbor’s penalty area while being pursued by a Harbor player, during the EC Warriors vs LA Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at LA Harbor on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

The late pushes by EC were not enough for LAHC’s time-wasting strategy as the latter took all three points.

elcovsharbor (19 of 22).jpg

EC Warriors midfielders and goalkeeper, block a shot on goal, during the EC Warriors vs LA Harbor College Seahawks men’s soccer match at Harbor College on Tuesday, Oct. 30. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

“I think it was disappointing, EC coach Michael Jacobson said. “This was a little bit of a setback.”

The Warriors will be back on their home-field on Friday, Nov. 2, as they host Compton College. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

 

