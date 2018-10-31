Men’s soccer team shut out on the road

El Camino College men’s soccer crosstown visit against LA Harbor College ended in frustration for the Warriors.

Following a scoring spree in the past two games against Chaffey and Long Beach City College, EC (6-5-5) failed to bring a point home as they were shut out on the road by LAHC (4-7-7).

EC switched the play to try and create space on the field for most of the first half.

Despite successful ball retention and control by Kevin Negrete, EC could not put one past the keeper.

LAHC kept the pressure in the first half but failed to put the ball in the back of the net for most of the game; shooting high and wide.

The decisive goal came midway through the first half as Santiago Vidal (No. 21) scored for the home team from a set-piece to make it 1-0.

“We’re pressuring really well, we’re possessing the ball, they’re playing a little bit of a long ball style,” LAHC coach Bill Barlow said. “We just keep doing what we’re doing, I don’t see an issue.

Going into the second-half, LAHC did just that.

EC was rewarded a penalty kick early in the half but failed to convert after a save by LAHC goalkeeper, Rodrigo Piteau.

“It was a lot of pressure on my body,” Piteau said. “In my mind, I said, ‘I have to save that’.”

Players demonstrated their frustration after questionable calls late in the game by the official.

The late pushes by EC were not enough for LAHC’s time-wasting strategy as the latter took all three points.

“I think it was disappointing, EC coach Michael Jacobson said. “This was a little bit of a setback.”

The Warriors will be back on their home-field on Friday, Nov. 2, as they host Compton College. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.