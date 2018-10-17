The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Sports, Top Stories, Soccer, Fall Sports

Men’s soccer team lose tough home game

By Esteban MendezOctober 17, 2018

EC+midfielder+Jean-Pierre+Dejean-Macksa+fights+off+Rio+Hondo+defender+on+Tuesday%2C+Oct.+16+at+El+Camino+College.+Photo+credit%3A+Darwyn+Samayoa
EC midfielder Jean-Pierre Dejean-Macksa fights off Rio Hondo defender on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

EC midfielder Jean-Pierre Dejean-Macksa fights off Rio Hondo defender on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

EC midfielder Jean-Pierre Dejean-Macksa fights off Rio Hondo defender on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Warriors suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in a 1-0 loss to the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners.

In the first half, the momentum swayed back and forth between the two teams. The Warriors played a convincing offense however, getting plenty of time near their opponents goalpost but not quite finishing the job.

untitled (3 of 7).jpg

Warriors player, Mason Briggs (No.12) defends the ball against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at El Camino College. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

Tensions began to mount after the Warriors midfielder, Jean-Pierre Dejean Macksa, was involved in numerous fouls and soon received a yellow card less than half an hour into the game.

The Rio Hondo College coaches were quick to call out to the referees to take action against Macksa but the referees resumed the game each time.

At halftime call, both teams remained at zero.

mari10-.JPG

Rio Hondo defender, Brian Martinez (No.2), attempts a shot on goal against the Warriors on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at El Camino College. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

A spectator for the game, Roglio Zacatenco, physical education major, said at during the half, “The fouls don’t really matter, it’s all about the way they’re controlling the middle.”

The second half of the game began just as close as the first half as both teams struggled to get past each others defense.

It was at the 58th minute that a Roadrunners midfielder, Andres Salazar scored a goal on the Warriors with the assist from his teammate Jonathan Ortiz.

mari8-9753.JPG

Warriors player Mason Briggs fights for the ball against Rio Hondo College on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at El Camino College. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Macksa was again involved in numerous fouls during the second half that resulted in increased calls from Rio Hondo to have Macksa removed.

Macksa was eventually pulled out of the game at the 59th minute.

The game continued on with the Roadrunners playing to maintain their lead and the Warriors taking more shots at the goalpost.

DEEA4DD4-5D17-422F-81E9-6AE2CC4AC4DA.jpeg

Warriors forward, Homer Stanos (No.2) fights off a Roadrunners defender at El Camino College on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Photo credit: Analucia Lopez

When time ran out and the game was done the Rio Hondo College Roadrunners claimed victory over the EC Warriors, 1-0.

Warriors midfielder, Stanely Torres, said that the team “did well” but “couldn’t finish their plays.”

No one watching the game could argue that either team played anything but well as the game remained competitive throughout.

untitled (1 of 7).jpg

Warriors defender Mason Briggs (No.12) races to catch Rio Hondo midfielder, Angel Flores on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at El Camino College. Photo credit: Darwyn Samayoa

“It was a hard game against a very good team” said Michael Jacobson, head coach of the Warriors.

Jacobson said that Rio Hondo College has an established soccer program and that EC is trying to cultivate a similar program.

When asked about Macksa’s removal, Jacobson said, “He was close to getting a second yellow card; meaning the next card means you’re out. I pulled Macksa out of the game so we wouldn’t wind up down a player.”

The Warriors season record is now (5-4-4) and their next game will be at Mt. San Antonio College on Friday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

Updated to show game score on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , , , , ,

Other stories filed under Sports

EC women’s soccer team fall to the Rio Hondo Roadrunners
EC women’s soccer team fall to the Rio Hondo Roadrunners
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
Men’s and women’s cross country teams compete at Mt. SAC Invitational

El Camino College men's cross country team was undefeated against community colleges until this past Friday as they took second place behind the still...

EC men’s soccer wins in dramatic fashion.

The El Camino College men's soccer team got a positive result once again on the road, in dramatic fashion, as they beat East Los Angeles College 3-2 o...

EC men’s water polo plays catch-up with Chaffey College at home
EC men’s water polo plays catch-up with Chaffey College at home

Other stories filed under Top Stories

EC granted permanent restraining order against student who was ‘coming to get you all,’ according to official documents

A permanent restraining order was granted to El Camino College at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse Friday Oct. 19 against the 43-year-old EC student who al...

We Banjo 3 tour comes to El Camino College
We Banjo 3 tour comes to El Camino College
EC women’s soccer team fall to the Rio Hondo Roadrunners
EC women’s soccer team fall to the Rio Hondo Roadrunners
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
Football team wins fourth straight over San Diego Mesa
“Para sa Kultura” festival brings filipino food samples, “Eskrima” demonstration, and traditional folk dances to ECC
“Para sa Kultura” festival brings filipino food samples, “Eskrima” demonstration, and traditional folk dances to ECC
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The student news site of El Camino College
Men’s soccer team lose tough home game