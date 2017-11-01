A Q&A with a former EC quarterback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“The Union” interviewed former Warriors quarterback, David Sills. He’s turned into a wide receiver as he transferred to West Virginia University. As a Mountaineer, he is ranked No. 11in total receiving yards and is tied for No. 3 for touchdowns.

Question: What has been the has been the hardest part about transitioning from a quarterback to a wide receiver?

Answer: Really just the mindset has been the biggest thing that’s switched from playing quarterback to wide receiver.

Q: What do you think has helped by playing quarterback, transitioning to wide receiver?

A: I think it just kinda gives you a natural feel of what the defense is doing. After i get my route just looking at the defense, seeing what their in, what kinda coverage their in. If I’ll be able to get an inside or outside release. Just little stuff like that.

Q: Who in the NFL would you compare your game to?

A: I definitely like kinda compare it to who i kinda watch and have the same body type as kinda like A.J. Green (of the Cincinnati Bengals). He’s a taller reciever, very good at running routes, very fast and everything like that. Whether I play like him or not is kinda up to other people to decide.

Q: Why El Camino?

A: I was very close with the Offensive Coordinator (Tim Kaub) at El Camino. That was kinda my in there.

Q: What did you take from your time here?

A: Being from a Division 1 program and going to a junior college, really just appreciating the game of football, you know working on all the little things. Getting to know all the different guys on the team and everything like that. Just being able to work with all of them, all of them came from different scenarios and different levels of football.

Q: Are you surprised by your success at wide receiver?

A: I just didn’t know what I could do at receiver, didn’t have any previous opportunities at it. I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m definitely vey happy with what I’m doing now, just gonna continue to work harder and get better at it.

Q: What are the top three songs on your playlist?

A: Solo by Future, Save me by Meek Mill and Tomorrow Til Infinity by Young Thug (feat. Gunna)

Q: What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

A: Reese’s cups.