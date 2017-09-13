The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Soccer, Sports

Women’s soccer score early to earn first win against Irvine Valley

By Lydia LopezSeptember 13, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






An early goal from sophomore defenseman Kathryn Wilson was enough for the El Camino women’s soccer team (1-2-1) as they earned their first win of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Warriors earned the clean sheet in their victory against the Irvine Valley Lasers. They won the game by a score of 2-0 at Murdock Stadium.

During the beginning of the game, both teams had a limited chances to score as defenses took guard.

The Warriors started well by scoring first goal of the game, and their defense was solid for the half.

“(There was) a lot of pressure on defense, but we manage to work together, and played good,” freshman defenseman Kimberly Bernal said.

The Warriors kept the pressure going on offense, they had several scoring chances, but the Lasers stood tall for the rest of the half.

“We created so many scoring opportunities,” EC head coach John Britton said. “We deserved more goals. I’m disappointed we didn’t take advantage (of) all those opportunities that we had.”

EC took control of the game when another goal was scored by freshman defenseman Taylor Herm. The EC defense was stout throughout the rest of the game as they kept the Lasers off of the scoreboard.

According to freshman midfielder Roseana Martinez, they won the game by “going first to the ball and attacking and staying tight with our marks.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags:

Other stories filed under Soccer

El Camino women’s soccer team ends game in a scoreless draw versus Long Beach City College
El Camino women’s soccer team ends game in a scoreless draw versus Long Beach City College
Up next for men’s soccer: Today vs. Long Beach City College
Up next for men’s soccer: Today vs. Long Beach City College
Up next for women’s soccer: Today vs. Long Beach City College
Up next for women’s soccer: Today vs. Long Beach City College
El Camino women’s soccer defeated Pasadena City College, 3-2.
El Camino women’s soccer defeated Pasadena City College, 3-2.
El Camino men’s soccer team remain winless after loss to Mt. SAC

The El Camino men's soccer team have not been able to get under the win column as they fall in a 4-0 loss to Mt. San Antonio College last Friday. The ...

Other stories filed under Sports

EC football dominates Moorpark in home opener

The El Camino football team (2-0) maintained a dynamic pace throughout the game offensively and defensively in their home opener against Moorpark (1-1...

Women’s soccer struggle to create offense against Fullerton

Lack of communication and unfamiliarity led to the El Camino women's soccer team (0-3-0) to struggle in the first of back-to-back games at home.In the...

Pair of goals lead men’s soccer to victory against Irvine Valley

It took sophomore forward Jason Santana only four minutes to score two goals for El Camino, but those two goals were all his team needed against the I...

EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team

Thirty years ago on Sept. 9, the 1987 El Camino College Warriors won the National Championship. "That's the standard, that's the pinnacle, that's t...

Men’s Water Polo squeak out victory against Cerritos

Freshman forward Nathaniel Griffith found a hole in Cerritos' defense early and made sure he took advantage, scoring nine goals to lead El Camino (1-0...

The student news site of El Camino College
Women’s soccer score early to earn first win against Irvine Valley