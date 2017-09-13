Women’s soccer score early to earn first win against Irvine Valley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

An early goal from sophomore defenseman Kathryn Wilson was enough for the El Camino women’s soccer team (1-2-1) as they earned their first win of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The Warriors earned the clean sheet in their victory against the Irvine Valley Lasers. They won the game by a score of 2-0 at Murdock Stadium.

During the beginning of the game, both teams had a limited chances to score as defenses took guard.

The Warriors started well by scoring first goal of the game, and their defense was solid for the half.

“(There was) a lot of pressure on defense, but we manage to work together, and played good,” freshman defenseman Kimberly Bernal said.

The Warriors kept the pressure going on offense, they had several scoring chances, but the Lasers stood tall for the rest of the half.

“We created so many scoring opportunities,” EC head coach John Britton said. “We deserved more goals. I’m disappointed we didn’t take advantage (of) all those opportunities that we had.”

EC took control of the game when another goal was scored by freshman defenseman Taylor Herm. The EC defense was stout throughout the rest of the game as they kept the Lasers off of the scoreboard.

According to freshman midfielder Roseana Martinez, they won the game by “going first to the ball and attacking and staying tight with our marks.”