Women’s soccer struggle to create offense against Fullerton

Lack of communication and unfamiliarity led to the El Camino women’s soccer team (0-3-0) to struggle in the first of back-to-back games at home.

In the last few minutes of the game, the Warriors let in a late goal to the Fullerton Hornets (2-0-0), allowing them to win by a score of 1-2.

EC is off to a rocky start this season, earning a draw against the Orange Coast College Pirates on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and losing against the Santa Monica College Corsairs on Friday, Sept. 1.

The offensive freshman forward Madeleine Simones scored her first goal of the season during the game.

The Warriors mainly have new faces this year, but EC assistant coach Jessica Youngdale believes they can do well.

“It’s a good group of girls,” Youngdale said. “They are eager to learn. They work hard.”

In any loss, it’s easy to see what needs to be worked on for your team, freshman defender Jennifer Vargas believes chemistry is what needs to be focused on.

“Each one of us doesn’t really know how one of us plays,” Vargas said. “It’s the bond we don’t really have.”

Youngdale agrees with Vargas, and plans to have her team work on creating that bond.

“This is a very new team,” Youngdale said. “The challenging part is to try and build some chemistry so quickly before the season.”

Despite some this issue, sophomore goalkeeper Isabel Rojas says the team has goals in mind for the upcoming season.

“To be successful and to make the playoffs this season,” Rojas said. “We missed out last year by .004 of power ranking points.”

Despite losing, the defense was on their game as they only allowed two goals.

“I wanted to see a possession-based team and we’ve continued to do that game after game,” Youngdale said. “We are learning. We’re trying to help each other grow together.”

The Warriors will finish their back-to-back against the Irvine Valley Lasers on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Murdock Stadium.