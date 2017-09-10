EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Thirty years ago on Sept. 9, the 1987 El Camino College Warriors won the National Championship.

“That’s the standard, that’s the pinnacle, that’s the top of the mountain,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said.

The 1987 championship is the only one that has been won for the program, with EC legend, John Featherstone also led the Warriors to two additional state titles.

The championship team of 1987 is heavily commended for their achievements and victories.

“It means a lot to us, they’re going to be out there Saturday. We’re gonna try and make a statement,” EC sophomore defensive back De’Edward Cormier said.

EC is looking forward to honoring the group.

“I’m real excited for the home opener,” EC Athletic Director Colin Preston said. “I’m looking forward to a good turn out from our alumni.”