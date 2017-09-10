The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Football, Sports

EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team

By Oshari ArnettSeptember 10, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Thirty years ago on Sept. 9, the 1987 El Camino College Warriors won the National Championship.

“That’s the standard, that’s the pinnacle, that’s the top of the mountain,” EC head coach Gifford Lindheim said.

The 1987 championship is the only one that has been won for the program, with EC legend, John Featherstone also led the Warriors to two additional state titles.

The championship team of 1987 is heavily commended for their achievements and victories.

“It means a lot to us, they’re going to be out there Saturday. We’re gonna try and make a statement,” EC sophomore defensive back De’Edward Cormier said.

EC is looking forward to honoring the group.

“I’m real excited for the home opener,” EC Athletic Director Colin Preston said. “I’m looking forward to a good turn out from our alumni.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , , ,

Other stories filed under Football

Former El Camino quarterback will be at Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl week gives fans a chance to get to know players on both teams playing in the championship game. One player on the Atlanta Falcons practice ...

New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
New El Camino offensive coordinator brings championship pedigree to the football program
Longtime El Camino football coach retires after 35 years
Longtime El Camino football coach retires after 35 years
Up next for football: Today vs. Long Beach City College

The El Camino College football team is coming off a come-from-behind 29-20 conference win over Chaffey College last week. Freshman kicker Santiago Ara...

El Camino football team’s late rally leads to win over Chaffey College; coach Gene Engle to retire
El Camino football team’s late rally leads to win over Chaffey College; coach Gene Engle to retire

Other stories filed under Sports

Pair of goals lead men’s soccer to victory against Irvine Valley

It took sophomore forward Jason Santana only four minutes to score two goals for El Camino, but those two goals were all his team needed against the I...

Men’s Water Polo squeak out victory against Cerritos

Freshman forward Nathaniel Griffith found a hole in Cerritos' defense early and made sure he took advantage, scoring nine goals to lead El Camino (1-0...

EC Football dominates LA Southwest in record breaking fashion

In their first road game of the season, the El Camino football team (1-0) broke a 42-year-old record for points scored in a game, dismantling the LA S...

Women’s volleyball rally to win their home opener against Santa Monica College

EDITOR’S NOTE SEPT. 6, 2017 11:0 P.M.: Minor spelling errors corrected. The EC women’s volleyball team (2-0) earned the comeback victory against ...

El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
El Camino golfer loves the game since childhood
The student news site of El Camino College
EC pays homage on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 National Championship team