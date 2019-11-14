Police Beat Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Monday, Oct. 28, at 7:40 a.m.

Officers responded to a traffic collision in Parking Lot L. The drivers of the vehicles were not injured.



Monday, Oct. 28, at 11:12 a.m.

A student had a panic attack in Room 211 of the Social Sciences Building. She refused paramedic assistance but agreed to go to the Health Center.



Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:29 p.m.

A student fainted in Room 134 of the Music Building. She was transported to a local hospital by paramedics.



Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m.

Officers received a report about a student who was in crisis. Officers were unable to locate the student at El Camino College and later learned the student was not in class, was at home and would return to school in a week.

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 3:07 p.m.

A student reported feeling depressed at the Health Center. Officers responded and learned the student did not want to harm herself or others.



Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m.

The use of a fog machine for a Halloween event at the Industry Technology Education Center triggered a smoke alarm.

