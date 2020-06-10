Corona Diaries: A Riverside family in quarantine

This photo essay is a look into intimate moments shared with my family during the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusting to a life in quarantine came with some stress for my family. We were unsure if my dad’s business would make it past the second month of the pandemic and we worried about contracting coronavirus anytime we went out because we did not want to risk the possibility of exposing my pregnant sister to the virus. But we dealt with the stress by keeping busy with home improvement projects and having lots of lotería nights.