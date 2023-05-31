Leaving my home: The next chapter in my education

“You’re finally transferring, how does it feel?” My advisor said after submitting my petition to graduate.

At first, I felt fine. It was a long journey to reach my goal.

I started attending El Camino College in fall 2017, right out of high school.

I still remember my first day, looking up the college map on my phone instead of getting a physical copy because I didn’t want anyone to know I was new to campus.

At the time, I wanted to be a business major. I had no doubt about it.

However, during my second semester, I took an accounting class along with a journalism class just to try it out.

In the end, I realized I enjoyed my journalism class more than accounting, so I decided to switch my major to journalism.

But some doubts were created.

I found myself debating whether or not to pursue my education.

This went on for a while. Being here for four years already, I knew I had to go back to finish what I started.

According to an American Educational Research Association article, 10% of college students who leave college without a degree are close to graduating and earning a degree.

But during those four years of going back and forth, I realized El Camino became my home.

No matter how many times I tried to leave, I always came back.

Now, less than a month away, I’m transferring to a 4-year institution.

I’m transferring to a new place. A new campus. A new home.

I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

According to a College Pulse and National Association of Student Personnel Administrators 2020 report, 20% of college students said they are “constantly anxious,” and 81% reported students are dealing with some kind of stress.

That is not including the anxiety that comes when you’re thinking about your future or the loans you might have to take out.

I thought the hardest part was the waiting period to see if I was going to be accepted to any university, but it turned out to be which campus was the right one for me.

The clock keeps ticking and ticking; I have to choose what school I am going to be attending next semester.

As anxiety approaches I can’t help but also ask myself other questions: Is transferring even worth the money?

Is it even worth remembering the constant deadlines?

Or is it even worth the time and the effort?

As much as I try to find answers to my questions, I realize it will all be worth it.

I have been at El Camino for so long that I realized I am not trying to stay here forever.

As much as I have learned and grown on this campus, I know at some point I have to leave and pursue my journey elsewhere.