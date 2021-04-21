Mental Health First Aid workshop offered to ECC students

Student Health Services is offering a Mental Health First Aid workshop to students who want to help others in mental illness and mental health crises until proper care arrives.

The free mental health training workshop will be held on April 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. via Zoom and will be led by ECC registered nurse Vickie Beckwith.

According to the workshop’s flyer, it will discuss mental health and stress students face in college, how to use an action plan in numerous crisis scenarios and it will review mental health resources that the campus and its partnerships with the community provides.

After completing the workshop, students will receive a three-year certification on Mental Health First Aid, which can be renewed for an additional three years after expiration.

Students who are interested in the workshop must fill out the Google form here in order to attend and finish required prerequisites a week before the workshop.