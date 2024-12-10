Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

EOPS trying to raise number of participants since pandemic

By Amari JonesDecember 10, 2024
Sean James, 43, discusses EOP attendance patterns over Zoom on Dec. 6. James is the Director of EOP and the Project Rebound at California State Dominguez Hills.

The Extended Opportunity Program has seen a decrease in students enrolled in the program since the pandemic.

During the pandemic, many classes, programs, workshops, and resources were pushed online, causing a decrease in participation from students around Los Angeles County at community colleges and universities.

With some decreases more drastic than others, it leads to questions, including what caused the drop and what the EOPS staff is doing to combat these issues.

The EOPS program staff at these different colleges hope for a more progressive future and are implementing different things to possibly meet their goals soon.

At El Camino College, EOPS has dabbled in both in-reach and outreach to see these numbers progress.

Leslie Delgado, the interim assistant director of EOPS at ECC said there are currently 1,318 students enrolled in the program as participants.

The increase may be linked to more students returning to college since the pandemic.

“Our numbers are definitely increasing,” Delgado said.

Enrollment numbers for the EOPS program are equally important as the number of students enrolled is correlated with the amount of funding it receives. The more students the program serves, the more funding the program is given.

“The grants that we receive or the funding that we receive is calculated partly by the enrollment,” Delgado said. “So when we see a decrease in numbers and we also see a decrease in our budget.”

Through working closely with local high schools and hosting events on their own campus, the program has gone out of their way to make students aware of its services.

“We dedicate a lot of time for outreach and in-reach as well,” Delgado added. “So we work closely with the outreach department here on campus.”

The EOPS program has resources for students – from more complex situations to simple basic needs.

Angelica Hermosillo-Hernandez, the West Los Angeles College EOPS Department chair said checking in with students is important in order to offer those resources that they may need throughout the semester.

Since the pandemic, the enrollment of students at WLAC has increased by 0.93%. The “three contact” rule that can be found in the EOPS contract when applying, ensures that every student is on track and making the progress they should be making.

“We offer book services, grants to the students, we offer priority registration, we have celebrations for our students, we offer workshops, so different resources that we’re just trying to provide them with a whole, I guess you could say, high-touch experience,” Hermosillo-Hernandez said.

With these available resources and help from EOPS staff, students at WLAC are made aware this program exists and are becoming involved with it.

“We’ve been able to double in size over the past few years, which has been really exciting to know that the students are aware of our services and that they’re getting connected and that we can serve them here,” Hermosillo-Hernandez added.

Students who lack the resources said the program has benefitted them. One of those students is Alexxees Chavez, a psychology major.

Chavez is not just a regular West LA student but also involved in other clubs and programs.

Chavez has been appointed as the historian senator for the Associated Student Organization and is vice president of The Puente Project. Chavez expressed appreciation for EOPS.

“The people there, I tell you this much, they make me feel so like I matter, they really do,” Chavez said.

Chavez takes advantage of the many resources the program has to offer, including workshops and the pantry West LA has.

What makes this program different from others is how involved each counselor is. One thing that most of these counselors can attest to is being in the same position as the students who are enrolled in the program once upon a time.

Aaron De La Torre, Interim EOPS Care Supervisor at Santa Monica College, said his experience as a student once helped shape him for the role.

He graduated high school and attended SMC, immediately enrolling in the EOPS program.

“I call this place my home, like this is where I grew up,” De La Torre said.

He said things have progressed since he was a student.

“We’re a little bit more flexible with our students in terms of offering in-person, phone and video appointments,” De La Torre said.

Though some students appreciated the flexibility of the online resources many students decided to not return at all.

Sean James, Director of EOP at California State Dominguez Hills, said the issue with their students wasn’t necessarily the decrease in participation.

“We didn’t see a large loss in numbers but it was a large loss in students making the decision to attend,” James said.

James said a lot of students who were facing financial hardships at the time would choose to take the community college route in order to save money, which affected the number of EOP participants at CSUDH.

Students who meet the requirements are encouraged to apply to this program to help them through their college career.

“I always tell students, ‘Look I have so many connections because of how long I’ve been here, so use me as a resource as much as you can,’” De La Torre said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
El Camino College Police Department patrol vehicles sit outside the Campus Police Building on Oct. 24, 2024. (Rosemarie Turay| The Union)
Fondling, vandalism, petty theft cases reported to ECCPD
From left, El Camino College Student Development's Tyler Strohl, student activities advisor; Ricky Gonzalez, director; and Austin Toney, student activities advisor; attended the Associated Students Organization Senate meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of the Student Services building. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Student fees fund stipends for Associate Students Organization members
Students walk by the Admissions office in the Student Services Building on Dec. 5, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Students experience difficulties when signing up for classes
Fresh fruits and canned goods await to be picked at the Warrior Pantry in the Basic Needs Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Out of the three weekdays the pantry is open, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the busiest, when some visitors may begin lining up 45 minutes prior to the pantry’s opening, Jocelyn Rivera, student services specialist, said. (Argentina Talley | The Union)
Basic Needs Centers see record increase in demand
The Assistant Director of Financial Aid David Brown, poses at his desk inside of the Financial Aid Office on Nov. 22. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
El Camino College financial aid hold time discourages students from calling for help
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Domestic violence, indecent exposure, petty theft reported to ECCPD
More in News
Clay Grant, a student attending El Camino College has found the Special Resources Center very helpful as he had a stroke that impacted his speech and mental abilities. There has been increase of students enrolled in the SRC since 2023. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Special Resource Center has highest student enrollment post-pandemic
Solar panel charging stations remain idle in Lot C by the Bookstore at El Camino College on Nov 7. The malfunctions occurred due to wiring thefts. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Solar panel charging stations repaired after wiring thefts
Associated Students Organization's Director of Student Services, Andres Osorio, reports to ASO executives at the Senate meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17. (Cameron Sample | The Union)
Associated Students Organization pushes for new restroom mirrors to meet student needs
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Associated Students Organization to fund event to support students during holidays
The AKA sorority helps volunteer to assist in handing out 1,000 turkeys to families for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday alongside the Zeta Phi Beta sorority on Friday morning. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Community first: Sen. Steven Bradford delivers hope and turkeys
Charlene Brewer-Smith, president of academic senate, hosts a discussion about the criteria of the program discontinuance policy of El Camino College on Nov. 19. (Katie Volk | The Union)
Program discontinuance to consider enrollment, job markets and success rates
More in Recent Stories
Academic Senate members begin to fill up the Distance Education Center in preparation for the meeting on Nov. 19. Before the meeting began many of the chairs and tables were out of order. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Academic Senate disagrees on changing Professional Development Day required hours
President of El Camino College's Academic Senate, Charlene Brewer-Smith, facilitates the discussion of the Comprehensive Integrated Plan during a meeting on Nov. 5 in the Distance Education Center. (Katie Volk | The Union)
New college plan aims to assist older student population
El Camino College Police Department vehicles stationed next to the Campus Police Building on Oct. 28. The building is located at the northwest corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Online forgeries, stalkings, a hit-and-run reported to El Camino police
Board of Trustees member Kenneth Brown attends the "soft opening" of the Black Students Success Center in the Communications Building, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Proposal to rename the Board Room after late Board President Kenneth Brown
From left, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi visits with Associated Students Organization's Ben Nguyen, director of human resources; Nabeeha Muhammad, director of external affairs; and Jaden Shimazaki, commissioner of finance; at the ASO voter shuttle tent at El Camino College on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. ECC shuttles were made available to take registered voters to polling places on Monday and Tuesday. Muratsuchi, who represents the 66th Assembly District, is teaching a political science class at ECC this semester. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Muratsuchi, Iino re-elected in 2024 general election
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Petty theft, hit-and-runs, criminal threats reported across campus