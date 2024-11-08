Muratsuchi, Iino re-elected in 2024 general election

Al Muratsuchi, who represents California’s 66th Assembly District and Kelsey Iino, who serves on the Los Angeles Community College District (Seat 7) were re-elected for their respective positions after Tuesday’s general election.

The Assemblyman was voted into the 66th District for the sixth time, garnering 97,554 votes, while his opponent George Barks received 69,361.

Muratsuchi, one of the authors of the recently passed Proposition 2 or AB 247 said the bill was a reflection of bipartisanship.

“To fix our schools and colleges to ensure that all students, regardless of who you are and where you live have safe classrooms to study,” Muratsuchi said.

Proposition 2 authorizes a $10 billion bond that will help repair and upgrade infrastructure at K-12 public schools, charter schools, and community colleges. The bill generated 1,482,298 votes.

Meanwhile, Iino won 804,930 votes while opponent Robert Payne received 215,638 votes.

She has served on the Board for LACCD since April 2022 and was elected in 2022 after taking the place of former Board member turned Assemblyman Mike Fong.

Muratsuchi and Iino are also faculty members at El Camino College – the Assemblyman teaches political science, while Iino serves as a counselor for the Fine Arts, Nursing, Athletics and MANA programs at the college.

Iino will start her term as a Board member in January.