Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Muratsuchi, Iino re-elected in 2024 general election

Byline photo of Elliott Bullock II
By Elliott Bullock IINovember 8, 2024
From left, California State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi visits with Associated Students Organization’s Ben Nguyen, director of human resources; Nabeeha Muhammad, director of external affairs; and Jaden Shimazaki, commissioner of finance; at the ASO voter shuttle tent at El Camino College on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. ECC shuttles were made available to take registered voters to polling places on Monday and Tuesday. Muratsuchi, who represents the 66th Assembly District, is teaching a political science class at ECC this semester. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)

Al Muratsuchi, who represents California’s 66th Assembly District and Kelsey Iino, who serves on the Los Angeles Community College District (Seat 7) were re-elected for their respective positions after Tuesday’s general election.

The Assemblyman was voted into the 66th District for the sixth time, garnering 97,554 votes, while his opponent George Barks received 69,361.

Muratsuchi, one of the authors of the recently passed Proposition 2 or AB 247 said the bill was a reflection of bipartisanship.

“To fix our schools and colleges to ensure that all students, regardless of who you are and where you live have safe classrooms to study,” Muratsuchi said.

Proposition 2 authorizes a $10 billion bond that will help repair and upgrade infrastructure at K-12 public schools, charter schools, and community colleges. The bill generated 1,482,298 votes.

Meanwhile, Iino won 804,930 votes while opponent Robert Payne received 215,638 votes.

She has served on the Board for LACCD since April 2022 and was elected in 2022 after taking the place of former Board member turned Assemblyman Mike Fong.

Muratsuchi and Iino are also faculty members at El Camino College – the Assemblyman teaches political science, while Iino serves as a counselor for the Fine Arts, Nursing, Athletics and MANA programs at the college.

Iino will start her term as a Board member in January.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Daily News
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Petty theft, hit-and-runs, criminal threats reported across campus
A hand-drawn sign on a white board declares the early closure of the Schauerman Library in the Tutoring Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
El Camino's infrastructure could see much-needed repairs if Proposition 2 passes
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Hit-and-run and petty thefts reported across El Camino
Flags representing the US and California fly on a pole in front of the Administration Building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 27. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
El Camino community shares their political views ahead of upcoming election
A sign for El Camino College located near the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Redondo Beach Boulevard on March 8. El Camino gained national and international media coverage following controversial remarks made during the 2023 graduation ceremony that took place June 9. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler faces Nyree Berry in upcoming election
Co-president of the Forensics Speech and Debate team Andres Osorio says that the team's collective goal is to get to the international tournament. (Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Forensics speech and debate team triumphs in invitational competition
More in News
Vice President of the Board of Trustee Katherine Maschler will retain her Area 4 seat at the El Camino College Community District, representing the Hawthorne, Lawndale and Torrance area. Maschler defeated Nyree Berry on Tuesday's election with 12,217 votes, to Berry's 10,600. (Rosemarie Turay | The Union)
Trustee Maschler to retain Area 4 seat after reelection bid
Ma. Gisela Ordenes, left, boasts a second-place award for Reporter of the Year issued by the College Media Assocation, while Erica Lee holds magazines she won awards for. Lee was awarded first-place in Best Profile for the reporting category and second-place in Best Multimedia Feature Story. Ordenes took home several awards that included second-place in Best Editorial and third-place in Best Investigative Story. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino's journalism program earns numerous national awards
The El Camino College men's soccer team line up for a photograph after winning 4-0 against the East Los Angeles Huskies. The Warriors' next game takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 12, against an opponent that is yet to be announced. The men's soccer team remained unbeaten at home throughout the season. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
El Camino men's soccer team shuts out East Los Angeles, clinch South Coast Conference title and first-round bye
Located on the first floor of the Humanities Building, the men's restrooms have been lacking mirrors. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Students frustrated by lack of restroom mirrors
Camila Martinez, 19-year-old biochemistry major, looks at the RAVE alert system page on the El Camino College website through her phone while sitting on a bench outside the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building on Oct. 22. Martinez didn't know about the previous alert system NIXLE and found out about RAVE through emails from the college. She plans on signing up for RAVE text alerts to get information about things happening around campus. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Annual Clery Report shows increase in sexual offenses
The Board of Trustees prepare to vote on an agenda item on Monday, Oct. 21. (Rhiannon Ellis | The Union)
New security cameras approved and installed to enhance campus safety
More in Recent Stories
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Stalking, hit-and-runs, public intoxication reported across El Camino College
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Incidents involving male student stalking female Japanese students under investigation
Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland prepares to discuss the changes to El Camino's grade change policy at an Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
New grade change policy in approval process
The Meditation and Interfaith Prayer Room is located in the West Reading Room of the Schauerman Library at El Camino College. Once an empty space, library staff over time decided to transform the space into a prayer and meditation room, after several Muslim students inquired about a place to pray. (Argentina Talley l The Union)
El Camino's Meditation and Prayer Room open to all students
El Camino College President Brenda Thames takes her turn to speak to the community at a banner event on Thursday, Oct. 10. (Susana Reyes | The Union)
Seventeen student support programs featured through banner project celebration
The El Camino College Associated Students Organization executive officers and senators meet in the Student Services building on Thursday, Oct. 10. ASO Senate meetings take place every Thursday in the Pencil Room, located west of the Warrior Welcome Center on the first floor of Student Services. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
ASO approves funding for homecoming and Halloween festivities