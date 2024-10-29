The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino community shares their political views ahead of upcoming election

By Union StaffOctober 29, 2024
Flags representing the US and California fly on a pole in front of the Administration Building at El Camino College on Friday, Sept. 27. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

With the upcoming presidential election drawing near, voters will be making their way to a ballot box to vote for a new American president in November.

Among these voters are students from El Camino College – some of whom will be casting their votes for the first time.

The Union spoke to students and faculty members on campus to find out which political party they’re affiliated with and why they will be voting for the presidential candidates in November.

Janice Jefferis, 40, a full-time faculty member from the Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences said she will be voting for Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate and the current vice president in President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Janice Jefferis, a faculty member from the Division of Behavior and Social Science said she will be voting for Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. "She [Harris] aligns more with my values and my life experiences," Jefferis said. "I just resonate with her more."
Janice Jefferis, a faculty member from the Division of Behavior and Social Science said she will be voting for Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. "She [Harris] aligns more with my values and my life experiences," Jefferis said. "I just resonate with her more." (Nick Miller | The Union)
“Kamala Harris, because she aligns more with my values and my life experiences,” Jefferis said.

Kevin Sancher, an 18-year-old psychology major is not registered with a political party, but knows who he will be voting for.

“I’d probably choose Kamala [Harris] just because over the years some of the stuff Trump has said and done,” Sancher said. “But I’m really just choosing based on personality.”

Iliana Fontanet, 18, is a psychology major registered with the Democratic Party, but will be voting for the first time.

Eighteen-year-old Iliana Fontanet, a psychology major is registered with the Democratic Party. She says she strongly sides with the rights of women. “I just feel like with the Democratic party, they believe in women’s rights or productive rights,” Fontanet said.
Eighteen-year-old Iliana Fontanet, a psychology major is registered with the Democratic Party. She says she strongly sides with the rights of women. "I just feel like with the Democratic party, they believe in women's rights or productive rights," Fontanet said. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

“I just feel like with the Democratic party, they believe in women’s rights or productive rights,” Fontanet said. “It really shouldn’t be an argument between the two parties.”

Among the students The Union spoke to was Frank Davis, a 30-year-old student worker at the Social Justice Center.

Davis said he will be voting for Harris.

Frank Davis, 30, a student worker at the Social Justice Center and paralegal student said he will be voting for Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Frank Davis, 30, a student worker at the Social Justice Center and paralegal student said he will be voting for Kamala Harris, the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)

“She [Harris] stands up for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which is one of the big factors for America because diversity is important to me,” Davis said.

On the other hand, some voters will be voting for Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate. Trump previously served as the 45th President of the United States.

Zayden Flores, a business major, will be one of the voters checking off the box next to Trump’s name on the November ballot.

Business major Zayden Flores will be voting for Donald Trump, the presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the upcoming presidential election in November. "We&squot;ve seen what Kamala [Harris] can do, we&squot;ve seen what Trump can do. I think Trump had the economy in a better running," Flores said.
Business major Zayden Flores will be voting for Donald Trump, the presidential candidate for the Republican Party in the upcoming presidential election in November. "We've seen what Kamala [Harris] can do, we've seen what Trump can do. I think Trump had the economy in a better running," Flores said. (Nick Miller | The Union)
“Trump. I think he’s a better leader,” Flores said. “We’ve seen what Kamala can do, we’ve seen what Trump can do, I think Trump had economy in a better running.”

Issa El Assal, a 20-year-old communications major said he will be voting for the Republican presidential candidate.

“I’m going to go with Trump, but I don’t really like both candidates, to be honest,”

While some students are preparing to cast their vote, some are still working to build on their knowledge on politics.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Gutierrez is one of those students.

“I’m not a registered voter yet because I don’t know too much about what’s going on politically, but I do have an idea who I’ll vote for once I register as an Independent,” Gutierrez said.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Greg Fontanilla, Nick Miller, Bailey Meacham, and Elliott Bullock II contributed to this story.

