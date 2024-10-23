Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler faces Nyree Berry in upcoming election

In the upcoming November election, El Camino College Board of Trustee member Katherine Maschler will be running against Nyree Berry for the Area 4 seat representing Hawthorne, Lawndale and Torrance.

The El Camino Board of Trustees governs El Camino College, with each elected member serving a four-year term.

Maschler previously ran against David M. Kartsonis and Nicole A. Ryan in the 2020 general election. She was elected alongside Kenneth Brown and Trisha Murakawa.

Maschler has taught at El Camino for more than 20 years and has been with the college for 50 years.

Maschler attributes her history, passion and knowledge of the college as key reasons for a re-election bid to retain her seat.

“My history at El Camino, I’ve been there, 50 years,” Maschler said. “El Camino was there for me when I needed them,” Maschler said

Maschler said that her goals will be, “budget and enrollment.”

Maschler said that enrollment is a huge factor. After COVID-19 decreased enrollment in schools throughout America she believes that every board member agrees that this must be a main goal, and is a collective effort.

Berry is currently a sociology professor at Los Angeles City College. She has a decade of experience working at community colleges, with her previously working at Los Angeles Southwest College.

If elected, Berry will be El Camino’s first Black woman elected to the Board of Trustees.

She has received the endorsement of the El Camino College Federation of Teachers, the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Nyree Berry said her goals as the candidate running to represent Area 4.

“My main goals are just moving the college forward. We are in a different time where traditional education, traditional policy, is not necessarily registering with our students, as well as faculty and staff,” Berry said.

Berry also said that enrollment, working conditions, and success for all students are very important.

“One of my priorities is to of course increase student, not just enrollment but retention and persistence. I think it is important that all students are able to be successful, despite their internal challenges, external challenges as well,” Berry said.

Some students at El Camino were not aware of the upcoming Board of Trustees election in November. One of those students is 20-year-old Hector Reyes Munoz, a child development major.

Drawing on his personal experience, Munoz said the school must make it possible for all students to have opportunities to be successful.

“I do think that a lot of people deserve opportunities, especially where I come from- because I’m a first-gen [student] and my parents did not finish high school,” Munoz said.

Aracely Gonzalez, 18, a business administration major said she would have voted if she had learned about the election.

“I think it is important, since we are the ones that will be affected by it,” Gonzalez said. “So I think it is important for us to have a say in that, and who’s in charge.”

Board members Brett Roberts and Trisha Murakawa’s terms will expire in November. Both will be running unopposed for Area 1 and Area 3 and will regain their seats.

Roberts was appointed to fill the vacant Area 1 seat during a special Board of Trustees meeting on May 12, 2023, after the passing of Kenneth Brown on March 23, 2023.

Roberts is serving the remainder of Brown’s term and represents Inglewood and Ladera Heights.

In the 2020 election, Murakawa faced off and won against Siannah Collado Boutte for Area 3.

Murakawa represents El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach.

Murakawa chose to stay unbiased when asked who she believes is the best candidate to represent Area 4.

“I’m staying out of that race,” Murakawa said.

